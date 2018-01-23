Morning News Call - India, January 23

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Telecom CEOs meeting with TRAI Chairman R.S. Sharma in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: United Spirits post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Junior Commerce Minister C.R. Chaudhary and other government officials at ASEAN-India Business and Investment Meet & Expo in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: Textile Minister Smriti Irani at FICCI event in New Delhi. 3:30 pm: NIIT post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 4:00 pm: Can Fin Homes post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 4:00 pm: Symphony post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. GMF:LIVECHAT- DAVOS From consumer privacy to the autonomous driving market and artificial intelligence, China's biggest search engine Baidu faces many challenges. China’s government has even highlighted Baidu as a nationally important firm for driving the country’s goal to be an international AI leader. Ya-Qin Zhang, President in charge of technology, emerging business, and global business operations, Baidu, discusses his views at 01:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here China's central bank has been implementing reforms at a good pace to deleverage and reduce risks to its banking system. Dr. Zhu Min, Former deputy governor at the People's Bank of China, Deputy Managing Director at the International Monetary Fund, joins GMF to discuss PBOC's options, its plans to internatonalize the yuan and whether the Chinese economy is resilient enough to deal with the risks it faces. To join the conversation at 0215 pm IST, click on the link: here. INDIA TOP NEWS • India's oil ministry seeks cut in excise duty on petrol, diesel in budget India's oil ministry is pushing for a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel in the upcoming 2018/19 budget to cushion the impact of rising oil prices on its vast consumer base, two oil ministry officials told Reuters on Monday. • Axis Bank profit rises as bad loan additions slow Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a 25 percent rise in quarterly net profit on higher interest and fee incomes as well as a sharp slowdown in bad loan additions. • India sees scope for more integration among state energy companies India could see more integration among state oil companies, its oil minister said on Monday, following top producer ONGC's $5.8 billion deal last week to buy a majority stake in refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd. • Jaguar Land Rover to cut output due to Brexit, diesel uncertainty to hit sales Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover TAMO.NS will temporarily reduce production at its northern English car plant in Halewood later this year in response to weakening demand due to Brexit and tax hikes on diesel cars. • Asian Paints Q3 profit rises 19 percent, misses estimate India's Asian Paints Ltd posted a 19 percent increase in third-quarter profit on Monday, missing analysts' estimates. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Government shutdown fizzles on spending, immigration deal in U.S. Congress Congress voted on Monday to end a three-day U.S. government shutdown, approving another short-term funding bill as Democrats accepted promises from Republicans for a broad debate later on the future of young illegal immigrants. • BOJ to sound cautious optimism on inflation, keep policy unchanged Japan's central bank is set to keep monetary settings unchanged on Tuesday and offer a cautiously optimistic view on the inflation outlook, nodding to expectations that a strengthening recovery and a tightening job market may prompt firms to lift wages. • Trump slaps steep U.S. tariffs on imported washers, solar panels U.S. President Donald Trump slapped steep tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels on Monday, giving a boost to Whirlpool Corp and dealing a setback to the renewable energy industry in the first of several potential trade restrictions. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 11,006.00, trading up 0.35 pct from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely trade steady-to-higher against the dollar in opening session, tracking gains across global share markets, which could rub off on domestic equity markets as well. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge higher in early trade as New Delhi will auction a lower-than-scheduled amount of debt at this week’s auction. The yield on the 7.17 pct bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.24 pct-7.28 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks advanced on Monday as each of Wall Street's main scored records in the wake of a deal by U.S. senators to end the federal government shutdown. • Asian stocks advanced after U.S. senators struck a deal to end a three-day government shutdown, sending Wall Street's main indexes to record highs and keeping the dollar well supported. • The dollar pared some of its losses after U.S. senators struck a deal to lift a three-day government shutdown but it was mired near a three-year low against a basket of currencies on lingering concerns about its yield advantage being chipped away. • Treasury yields rose on Monday after U.S. lawmakers reached a deal to reopen the federal government, three days into the shutdown. • Oil prices rose, lifted by healthy economic growth as well as the ongoing supply restraint by a group of exporters around OPEC and Russia. • Gold prices held steady, as the dollar pared some losses but remained near a 3-year low amid a surge in global equities after a U.S. government shutdown came to an end. CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT INVESTMENTS PNDF spot 63.73/ January 22 $245.30ml -$16.44ml 63.76 n n 10-yr bond 7.45 Month-to-dat $993.16ml $877.87ml yield pct e n n Year-to-date $993.16ml $877.87ml n n For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 63.88 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)