Morning News Call - India, January 23

LIVE CHAT - LIVE FROM DAVOS Moderated by experienced Reuters journalists, join us in the GMF as we bring you to the heart of the Davos debate and on-location coverage of one of the biggest global events of the year. Zhang Yi-Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CITIC Capital at 1.30 pm IST; George Oliver, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson Controls at 2.30 pm IST; Ajay Singh, Co-Founder, SpiceJet at 4.30 IST; Hazem Ben Gacem, Co- Chief Executive Officer, Investcorp at 5.30 pm IST; Amit Nayyar, President, financial services business, Paytm at 6.15 pm IST; David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman, Carlyle Group at 7.30 pm IST; Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties at 8.30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Mumbai bets on all-night shopping to lift India's economy Residents of Mumbai will be able to shop and dine out until dawn from late this month as the Indian city plans to lift restrictions on retail trading hours in order to boost the local economy. • Adani Power drives 21% jump in Indian utilities' coal imports in 2019 Indian utilities' coal imports jumped 21% last year, rebounding after a three-year slide mainly due to increased purchases by an Adani Power plant in western India, government data showed on Wednesday. • Jaguar Land Rover to cut 10% of workforce at UK Halewood factory British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said on Wednesday it will cut around 10% of the workforce at its northern English Halewood factory as it changes shift patterns to boost efficiency at the site. • Supreme Court gives government more time to explain divisive citizenship law Supreme Court declined calls to suspend the implementation of a new citizenship law on Wednesday, deciding that a constitutional bench of five judges was needed to hear all the challenges to legislation that critics say discriminates against Muslims. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China locks down epicentre of virus outbreak; nearly 600 infected China is putting on lockdown a city of 11 million people considered the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 and infected nearly 600 people, as health authorities around the world work to prevent a global pandemic. • Democrats launch first salvo at Trump impeachment trial, say U.S global standing at stake Democrats accused President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial on Wednesday of a corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine to help him get re-elected and warned that America's global prestige would suffer if the U.S. Senate acquits him. • Japan exports shrink for 13th month in further blow to economy Japan's exports fell for a 13th straight month in December, hurt by U.S.-bound shipments of cars, construction and mining machinery, suggesting weak external demand is likely to remain a drag on the trade-reliant economy for a while longer. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 12,144.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar as concerns over the spread of a deadly virus in China erode the benefits of a fall in crude oil. • Indian government bonds are likely to rise today tracking a consistent fall in crude oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.60%-6.65% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Technology shares led the S&P 500 marginally higher on Wednesday, as a healthy forecast from IBM helped mitigate worries over the developing coronavirus outbreak. • Asian shares and U.S. stocks fell as investors remained anxious about the spread of a new flu-like virus in China just as millions prepared to travel for the Lunar New Year. • The safe-haven Japanese yen was firm and the Chinese yuan fragile as traders kept a wary eye on the spread of a virus in China, while the ailing Australian dollar jumped after a surprise drop in unemployment. • U.S. Treasury yields were narrowly mixed on Wednesday, with market participants cautious overall, as bond investors digested the economic implications of a fatal new coronavirus from China. • Oil prices fell more than 2% on Wednesday as a market surplus forecast by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and demand worries amid the outbreak of a virus in China outweighed concern over disruptions to Libya's crude output. • Gold prices held steady, as rising fears over the spread of China's new flu-like virus supported the safe-haven metal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.18/71.21 January 22 1,696.53 crore (1,163.65) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.64 pct Month-to-date 11,778 crore (12,843) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.30 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru)