Morning News Call - India, January 25

FACTORS TO WATCH 10:15 am: Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal at the Investiture Ceremony and International Customs Day in New Delhi. 3:30 pm: CARE Ratings webinar on Indian MSME credit market in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - LIVE FROM DAVOS As leaders gather at the World Economic Forum, industry experts and peers brainstorm strategies and share valuable takeaways as we untangle critical issues arising from Globalisation 4.0 and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance, Canada joins the Global Markets Forum at 12:15 pm IST and Mathias Cormann, Minister for Finance, Australia at 1:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • U.S. voices concern as India's e-commerce restrictions hit Amazon, Walmart-sources The United States government is concerned about India's revised e-commerce regulations and has told officials in New Delhi the policy will hinder the Indian investment plans of Amazon.com and Walmart, three sources familiar with the talks told Reuters. • Yes Bank names Deutsche's Gill as CEO after central bank spat Yes Bank has hired the head of Deutsche Bank India Ravneet Gill as its new chief executive after the Reserve Bank of India demanded Rana Kapoor was replaced, lifting its shares. • IndiGo owner InterGlobe appoints Ronojoy Dutta as CEO InterGlobe Aviation, owner of India's biggest airline by market share IndiGo, on Thursday appointed Ronojoy Dutta as chief executive officer for five years. • Jaguar Land Rover to halt production for a week in April due to Brexit Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said on Thursday there would be a week-long pause in production in April due to potential disruption from Brexit which would affect all three of its UK car plants and its engine plant. • Biocon quarterly profit more than doubles, beats estimate Indian biotechnology firm Biocon's quarterly profit more than doubled, handily beating analysts' estimates, largely driven by strong performance of its biologics businesses. • SEBI has no "view" on relaxing norms for Jet bailout India's capital markets regulator said on Wednesday it had not expressed an opinion on giving any relaxation to cash-strapped carrier Jet Airways, which is struggling to finalise a bailout deal with its major shareholder Etihad Airways. • Paytm may enter two more developed markets in 2019 - CFO Digital payments company Paytm is considering foraying into 1-2 more developed markets in 2019, Chief Financial Officer Madhur Deora said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos. • CBI files case against former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar India's federal investigating agency has filed a case of criminal conspiracy and fraud against the former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, a statement from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) showed on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Senate seeks solution to open U.S. government, Trump insists on wall U.S. senators made a new try at ending a partial month-long government shutdown through a temporary funding bill on Thursday, but President Donald Trump demanded a "down payment" for a border wall that Democrats reject. • U.S., China 'miles and miles' from trade deal -Ross The United States and China are "miles and miles" from resolving trade issues but there is a fair chance the two countries will get a deal, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday. • ECB's Draghi warns of weaker growth ahead European Central Bank President Mario Draghi acknowledged on Thursday that economic growth in the euro zone was likely to be weaker than earlier expected due to the fall-out from factors ranging from China's slowdown to Brexit. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading up 0.6 percent at 10,946.00 from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar as Asian currencies struggle for direction amid uncertainty over U.S.-China trade relationship. • Indian government bonds are expected to trade little changed in early session ahead of fresh supply of bonds, even as continued fiscal concerns may weigh on investor appetite. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.54 percent - 7.59 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 edged higher but the Dow closed nominally lower on Thursday as lingering anxieties about slowing global growth and unresolved trade disputes undercut a spate of strong earnings, while chipmakers rallied to give the Nasdaq a solid gain. • Asian stocks inched higher, buoyed by gains in U.S. technology shares, but gains were capped by worries over slowing growth in Europe and caution ahead of several key events next week including U.S.-China trade talks. • Sterling rallied to its early November highs against the dollar after The Sun reported that Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party has privately decided to offer conditional backing for Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal next week. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with the 10-year's yield hitting a one-week low, as anxiety about slowing global growth and trade tensions between China and the United States renewed safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt. • Oil prices rose by more than one percent as turmoil in Venezuela triggered concerns that its oil exports could soon be disrupted. • Gold prices held steady, supported by worries over a slowing global economy and a prolonged U.S. government shutdown, but the safe-haven metal's gains were capped by a strong technical resistance and a firmer U.S. dollar. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.19/71.22 January 24 -$13.30 mln -$13.71 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.56 pct Month-to-date -$522.50 mln -$752.08 mln Year-to-date --- --- For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.03 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)