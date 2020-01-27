Morning News Call - India, January 27

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:25 am: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal are expected to be present at the India-Brazil business forum in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-FX WEEK AHEAD Jeremy Boulton, Reuters FX Buzz analyst, answers questions on G7 currencies and select EM FX pairs at 5:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • U.S. pushing India to buy $5-6 bln more farm goods to seal trade deal-sources The United States wants India to buy at least another $5-6 billion worth of American farm goods if New Delhi wants to win reinstatement of a key U.S. trade concession and seal a wider pact, four sources familiar with the talks told Reuters. • India faces first fall in direct taxes in at least two decades -sources India's corporate and income tax collection for the current year is likely to fall for the first time in at least two decades, several senior tax officials told Reuters, amid a sharp fall in economic growth and cut in corporate tax rates. • India likely to raise import duties on more than 50 items next week India plans to increase import duties on more than 50 items including electronics, electrical goods, chemicals and handicrafts, targeting about $56 billion worth of imports from China and elsewhere, officials and industry sources said. • Indonesia to increase imports from India amid New Delhi-Malaysia spat -sources Indonesia has agreed to immediately increase imports of Indian buffalo meat, sugar and auto parts after India boosted purchases of Indonesian palm oil amid a spat with rival supplier Malaysia, two Indian government sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday. • India's rice exports fall sharply as sanctions delay payments from Iran Reluctance among Indian traders to ship premium basmati rice to Iran as U.S. sanctions hobble its ability to pay has contributed to a sharp drop in overall exports from the world's biggest supplier of the grain, trade and government sources said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China virus deaths rise to 80 as Hong Kong bans visitors from worst-hit province The death toll from China's new coronavirus grew to 80 as residents of Hubei province, where the disease originated, were banned from entering Hong Kong amid global efforts to halt the rapid spread of the outbreak. • Regulator probes board role in Credit Suisse spying scandal-sources The Credit Suisse spying debacle risks tipping the bank into a crisis that could engulf its top executives. Switzerland's market supervisor is scrutinising Credit Suisse's oversight of chief executive Tidjane Thiam and his top lieutenants as part of a probe into corporate espionage, two people with direct knowledge of the investigation said. • Former NBA star Kobe Bryant and daughter among 9 killed in helicopter crash near Los Angeles Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players whose international stardom transcended basketball, was killed at age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others on board, officials said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.9% lower at 12,162.50. ​ • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar as growing concerns over the impact of the China virus prompted an exit from risk assets. • The Indian government bonds are likely to edge higher tracking a sharp fall in U.S. Treasury yields and crude oil prices as the further spread of a virus from China dented investor appetite. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.55%-6.60%.​ GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street fell in a broad sell-off on Friday, as investors fled equities on growing concerns over the scope of the coronavirus outbreak, capping the S&P 500's worst week in six months. • Stocks tumbled as investors grew increasingly anxious about the economic impact of China's spreading virus outbreak, with demand spiking for safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and Treasury notes. • U.S. Treasury prices advanced on Friday, pushing yields lower for a fourth straight session, as news of the latest coronavirus spreading outside China continued to undermine risk appetite and spur demand for safe-haven assets. • Oil prices slumped a further 2% to multi-month lows on Monday as the rising number of cases of the new China virus and city lockdowns deepened concerns about demand for crude, even as Saudi Arabia's energy minister sought to calm the market. • Gold prices climbed to a more than two-week high as rising concerns over the spread of a virus outbreak in China and its potential economic impact prompted investors to buy the safe-haven metal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.28/71.31 January 24 1,497.17 2,55.51 crore crore 10-yr bond yield 6.58 pct Month-to-date 13,304 crore (11,661) crore For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.07 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru)