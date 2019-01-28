Morning News Call - India, January 28

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. INDIA TOP NEWS • Three years later, India's bankruptcy reform languishes in courts When India introduced new bankruptcy resolution rules in 2016, government officials and investors said they expected debt-burdened state-owned banks to clear up some of their bad loans and create a dynamic market in restructured debt. • Etihad hires turnaround expert Alvarez & Marsal as it weighs Jet Airways bailout Etihad Airways has appointed turnaround specialist Alvarez & Marsal to conduct due diligence on Jet Airways as it weighs bailing out the cash-strapped Indian carrier, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. • Maruti Suzuki India Q3 profit misses estimate; shares plunge India's top-selling car maker Maruti Suzuki India posted a lower-than-expected profit for the third quarter, sending its shares to a 21-month low. • Smartphone makers seek export incentives to grow India production Smartphone makers in India are calling for export credits on devices and tariff cuts on machinery imports as part of measures they say will make Asia's third-biggest economy a global smartphone manufacturing hub. • India's 2018 thermal coal imports grew at fastest pace in 4 yrs - sources India's 2018 thermal coal imports rose at the fastest pace in four years, according to two industry sources, despite moves by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to cut imports in a bid to reduce its trade deficit. • Larsen & Toubro third-quarter profit jumps 37 percent, beats estimates Industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro posted a 37 percent surge in third-quarter profit on Friday, beating analysts' expectations, due to strong execution in project and service businesses. • Hindu group RSS urges India's Modi to resist U.S. push to ease e-commerce curbs A Hindu nationalist group close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party has urged him to resist pressure from the United States and not defer new regulations for the e-commerce sector, according to a letter seen by Reuters. • NLC India to set-up mines, power projects in Tamil Nadu State-owned NLC India plans to invest about 238 billion Indian rupees in the southern state of Tamil Nadu to set up mines and power projects, the company said on Saturday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • As West turns on him, Venezuela's Maduro flexes military muscle Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro oversaw a display of the army's Russian hardware on Sunday, with anti-aircraft flak and tank rounds pounding a hillside to show military force and loyalty in the face of an international ultimatum for new elections. • Trump doubts lawmakers can reach acceptable border security deal U.S. President Donald Trump expressed skepticism on Sunday that U.S. lawmakers seeking to avoid another government shutdown could reach a deal on border security that he would accept, as he renewed his vow to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico. • China's December industrial profits shrink again on weak demand, trade headwinds Earnings at China's industrial firms shrank for a second straight month in December on slowing prices and sluggish factory activity, piling more pressure on an economy in the grips of its slowest growth in nearly three decades. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at 10,816.00 from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar amid the U.S. currency’s broad decline a day before the beginning of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. • Indian government bonds are expected to fall tracking gains in U.S. Treasury yields, even as the focus remains on India's interim budget due this week. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.53 percent - 7.59 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street gained ground on Friday in a broad-based rally as investors were heartened by news that Washington would move to temporarily end the longest U.S. government shutdown in history. • Asian stocks advanced as Wall Street rallied after a deal was announced to reopen the U.S. government following a prolonged shutdown that had shaken investor sentiment. • The dollar was down, not far off more than one-week lows as financial markets shifted their attention to this week's Federal Reserve rates-setting review with traders wagering policymakers would signal a pause to their tightening cycle. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, with 10-year yields bouncing from a one-week low, as Wall Street stocks climbed on upbeat company results, offsetting worries about slowing economic growth and the U.S.-China trade conflict. • Oil prices fell after U.S. energy firms added rigs for the first time this year in a sign that crude production there will rise further. • Gold slipped as a deal to reopen the U.S. government dented safe-haven demand, but prices hovered above the key $1,300-level on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged this week. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.00/71.03 January 25 $97.17 mln $124.53 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.55 pct Month-to-date -$549.81 mln -$627.55 mln Year-to-date --- --- For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.90 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)