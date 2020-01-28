Morning News Call - India, January 28

Jan 28(Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Ministry of Finance Economic Adviser Rajasree Ray will be present at India-UK Dialogue on "Supercharging Sustainable Finance in India" at New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS •IndiGo cuts capacity growth forecast for second straight quarter IndiGo, India's biggest airline, cut its estimates for capacity growth for a second straight quarter on Monday, to rein in maintenance costs and improve aircraft utilisation amid a spate of groundings. •100,000 tons of Dutch-made Tata steel exempt from U.S. tariffs A U.S. tariff on laminated steel used in packaging will not apply to Tata steel products manufactured in the Netherlands, the Dutch foreign trade minister said on Monday. •Brazil's Taurus signs deal with steel group Jindal to produce guns in India - filing Brazilian gunmaker Taurus Armas SA has signed a joint venture with Indian steelmaker Jindal Group to produce and sell guns in India, according to a securities filing on Monday. •India wants to delink Qatar gas supply deals from crude; Qatar says no India wants Qatar to delink the price of its imported gas from that of oil under long-term deals, India's oil minister said on Monday, to make supplies cheaper for price-sensitive customers after a sharp fall in spot prices of the cleaner fuel. •Four months after "Howdy, Modi!", some Indians abroad protest over citizenship law Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a thunderous reception when he addressed a crowd of more than 50,000 Indian-Americans in a stadium in the U.S. city of Houston last September.But four months after the event dubbed "Howdy Modi!," intended to deepen relations with the wealthy Indian-American minority which has influence in India, some members of the diaspora have been protesting against a new citizenship law. •Indian panel wants encryption broken in fight against child porn Indian enforcement agencies should be able to break end-to-end encryption to hunt down distributors of child pornography online, a parliamentary panel has urged as the south Asian nation looks to regulate social media. GLOBAL TOP NEWS •China virus death toll passes 100 as U.S., Canada issue travel warning The United States warned against travel to China and Canada issued a more narrow travel warning as the death toll from the spreading coronavirus passed 100, with tens of millions stranded during the biggest holiday of the year and global markets rattled. •Britain seeks Huawei 'solution' as U.S. pressure mounts Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet senior ministers to decide whether to allow the use of equipment made by China's Huawei in Britain's future 5G mobile network. •J&J CEO questioned over stock sale ahead of story on asbestos in Baby Powder Johnson & Johnson Chief Executive Alex Gorsky faced questions from plaintiffs lawyers over the timing of his sale of company stock, as he testified for the first time in a jury trial over allegations that the company's Baby Powder causes cancer. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) •SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2% lower at 12,087.00. •The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar as regional assets and crude oil extended declines amid worsening China virus epidemic. •The Indian government bonds are likely to trade largely unchanged ahead of a fresh supply of state loans today.The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.53%-6.58%. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks suffered their worst day in over three months as China extended the Lunar New Year holiday due to a virus outbreak, fueling worries about the economic impact of containment efforts in the world's second largest economy. • Asian stocks extended a global selloff as China took more drastic steps to combat a deadly new coronavirus, while bonds shone on expectations central banks would need to keep stimulus flowing to offset the likely economic drag. • The yuan was mired near its weakest level in a month in offshore trade as heightened anxiety about the economic impact of a deadly new coronavirus in China battered riskier assets. • Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to three-month lows as investors piled in on concerns about the economic impact of China’s spreading coronavirus, while part of the yield curve reinverted for the first time since December. • Oil futures slipped, extending losses into a sixth session as the spread of a new virus in China and other countries raised concerns about a hit to economic growth and slower oil demand. • Gold prices were little changed as rising concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus in China and its economic impact offset a firmer dollar. CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT INVESTMENTS PNDF spot 71.41/71.44 January 27 595.42 807.29 crore crore 10-yr bond 6.54 pct Month-to-date 13,899 (10,854) yield crore crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]