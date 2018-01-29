Morning News Call - India, January 29

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament begins in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Jindal Steel & Power post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Government to table Economic Survey 2017-2018 in Parliament in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - FX WEEK AHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 1630 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • PREVIEW-With elections coming up, India's government will aim to woo rural voters in budget India's government will be trying to woo back rural voters and small businesses when it announces the 2018/19 budget on Thursday and pick up economic momentum as it heads into a season of elections, officials said. • India likely to put pedal to metal on asset sales India's government may look to raise as much as a record 1 trillion rupees from the sale of state assets in the next fiscal year to help meet tough fiscal deficit limits while giving it room to boost spending and woo voters before general elections that must be called by early 2019. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump security team sees building U.S. 5G network as option President Donald Trump's national security team is looking at options to counter the threat of China spying on U.S. phone calls that include the government building a super-fast 5G wireless network, a senior administration official said on Sunday. • Australia's CBA promotes retail banking boss Matt Comyn to CEO Commonwealth Bank of Australia named retail banking boss Matt Comyn as its new chief executive officer, to lead the company as it faces challenging trading conditions as well as allegations of massive money laundering system breaches. • China declares intention to improve ties with Japan China hopes to work with Japan to establish more cordial relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Japanese counterpart on Sunday, aiming to move on from a series of disputes, some dating back to before World War Two. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 11,131.00, trading up 0.50 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, in line with most Asian peers, tracking U.S. Treasury yields that rose following slower quarterly growth in the world’s largest economy, even as traders await cues from the Fed’s policy meet. • Indian government bonds are likely fall in early session tracking higher U.S. Treasury yields and crude oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.30 percent - 7.34 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The latest round of strong earnings reports, including from Intel and AbbVie, along with continued weakness in the dollar lifted each of the major Wall Street indexes to closing records on Friday. • Asian shares extended their bull run amid upbeat corporate earnings and strong global economic growth, while the dollar tried to bounce even as the White House continued to complain of "unfair" trade practices by competitors. • The dollar wobbled near three-year lows against a basket of major currencies, struggling to pull ahead from six straight weeks of losses amid its evaporating yield advantage and doubts about Washington's commitment to a strong currency. • U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday following data showing the nation's economy grew 2.6 percent in the final quarter of 2017 and the governor of the Bank of Japan said inflation is finally close to reaching its target. • Oil prices held firm, supported by strong demand, a weak dollar and ongoing supply cuts lead by OPEC and Russia, although soaring U.S. output means many analysts expect crude prices to fall later in the year. • Gold prices inched higher as the U.S. dollar hovered around three-year lows, trading not far off more than 17-month highs hit last week. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 63.60/63.63 January 25 - $135.80 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.46 pct Month-to-date $1.76 bln $1.06 bln Year-to-date $1.76 bln $1.06 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 63.5700 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)