Morning News Call - India, January 29

To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS •Maruti Suzuki India quarterly profit falls short as promotions rise Maruti Suzuki India Ltd MRTI.NS reported lower-than-expected third-quarter profit on Tuesday as the country's biggest carmaker spent more on promotions during a wider industry slowdown. •Tata launches 'ecosystem' to kickstart Indian clean vehicles Tata Group is making its biggest push yet towards clean vehicles with plans to make electric cars and batteries, set up charging stations and build a battery recycling plant, senior executives said on Tuesday. •Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project Reliance Industries, India's largest petchem player, is launching a project to use plastics in road construction, amid growing concerns over pollution in the country of 1.3 billion whose major cities are often plagued with smog and litter. •India, Bangladesh consider evacuating citizens from China's Wuhan India and Bangladesh said on Tuesday they were working on evacuating their citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 100 people. •Sugar buyers nervous as Indian export surge fails to materialise Global sugar buyers are growing increasingly nervous as a much touted surge of Indian sugar exports has failed to materialise, with some mills reluctant to sell even as global prices LSUc1, SBc1 trade near 2-1/2-year highs. •Police arrest Indian protest organiser on sedition charges Indian police on Tuesday arrested a university student who has been involved in organising protests against a contentious citizenship law after he made comments that the ruling Hindu nationalist party said were seditious. GLOBAL TOP NEWS •China virus toll passes 130 as U.S. weighs flight ban The death toll from a new coronavirus in China rose sharply to 132 with nearly 1,500 new cases, heaping pressure on Beijing to control the disease as U.S. officials said the White House was weighing whether to suspend flights to the country. •Defying Trump, UK's Johnson refuses to ban Huawei from 5G Prime Minister Boris Johnson granted Huawei a limited role in Britain's 5G mobile network on Tuesday, frustrating a global attempt by the United States to exclude the Chinese telecoms giant from the West's next-generation communications. •Do or die: Nissan takes the axe to the house Ghosn built Nissan is planning aggressive cost cuts to deal with an unexpected slump in sales as the expansionist strategy it inherited from fugitive former Chairman Carlos Ghosn flounders, four people familiar with the plans said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) •SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.3% higher at 12,101.00. •The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar as most regional currencies rebound from the losses triggered by fears over the China epidemic. •Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields bounced off three-month lows on Tuesday, after a key part of the yield curve briefly inverted for the first time since October, as risk appetite improved even while investors kept assessing the economic impact from a virus outbreak in China. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 bounced back from its worst day in nearly four months, led by a climb in Apple and other names hit by exposure concerns to the coronavirus outbreak in China that sparked a recent sell-off. • Asian shares erased earlier gains, swinging into negative territory as a spike in new Chinese virus cases sent Hong Kong stocks tumbling and fuelled fears about the economic impact of the outbreak. • Risk currencies steadied as investors took stock of the economic damage from the outbreak of the coronavirus originating in China, with focus on Hong Kong shares that will resume trading later in the day after the Lunar New Year break. • Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields bounced off three-month lows on Tuesday, after a key part of the yield curve briefly inverted for the first time since October, as risk appetite improved even while investors kept assessing the economic impact from a virus outbreak in China. • Oil prices rose for a second day, standing on firmer ground after a five-day fall on talk OPEC could extend oil cuts if a new coronavirus hurts demand, while data showing a decline in U.S. stockpiles helped steady prices. • Gold prices were little changed after sliding 1% in the previous session, as investors took stock of the economic impact of the new coronavirus and awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.28/71.31 January 28 (174.25) crore (172.78) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.57 pct Month-to-date 13,725 crore (11,027) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited)