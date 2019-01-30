Market News
January 30, 2019

Morning News Call - India, January 30

7 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:00 am: Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal at an event to mark second
anniversary of the India Post Payments Bank in New Delhi.
    
    LIVECHAT - EQUITIES WATCH 
    Join our Reuters correspondents in London and New York for a discussion on
the stock markets and company earnings at 6:30 pm IST. To join the conversation,
click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Walmart's Flipkart warns of major "customer disruption" if new India rules
not delayed
    Walmart's online retailer Flipkart has told the Indian government the
company faces the risk of "significant customer disruption" if the
implementation of new curbs for e-commerce is not delayed by six months, a
source told Reuters.
    • SBI set to own 15 percent of Jet Airways, Etihad 40 percent
    Jet Airways creditor State Bank of India is likely to own 15 percent of the
airline if the cash-strapped carrier's plan for a debt-for-equity swap is
approved, Indian TV channels reported on Tuesday.
    • Axis Bank third-quarter profit beats estimates
    Axis Bank more than doubled net profit in its last quarter led by former
Chief Executive Shikha Sharma, driven by higher interest income and recoveries
from written-off accounts.
    • Bank of Baroda third-quarter profit surges four-fold, but misses estimate 
    Bank of Baroda said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit more than
quadrupled, but missed estimate as the Indian lender set aside higher provisions
for bad loans.
    • HCL Technologies third-quarter profit surges 26 percent
    HCL Technologies reported on Tuesday a nearly 26 percent jump in
third-quarter profit, boosted by strong performances in its software services
business.
    • India's bankruptcy court rejects Essar Steel owners' settlement plan - TV 
    India's bankruptcy court said on Tuesday creditors could reject a $7.5
billion offer from the owners of debt-stricken Essar Steel to settle the
company's debts, giving a boost to global steel giant ArcelorMittal's bid to
takeover the plant.
    • Indian home loan provider Dewan's shares slump over media report 
    Shares of home loan provider Dewan Housing Finance fell on Tuesday following
a media report that alleged financial misappropriation by the controlling
shareholders of the company.
    • China's HBIS to buy Southeast Asian holdings from Tata Steel
    China's HBIS Group will buy Tata Steel's production assets in Southeast
Asia, its latest move to expand its overseas steelmaking capacity after an
investment in the Philippines in December.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • U.S., China face deep trade, IP differences in high-level talks
    The United States and China launch a critical round of trade talks amid deep
differences over U.S. demands for structural economic reforms from Beijing that
will make it difficult to reach a deal before a March 2 U.S. tariff hike.

    • Apple services business grows; CEO Cook says China tensions ease
    Apple reported sharp growth in its services business on Tuesday and Chief
Executive Tim Cook said trade tensions between the United States and China were
easing, helping boost the company's shares after hours even though iPhone sales
dipped in the holiday shopping quarter for the first time.
    • Japan December retail sales up but risks to consumption, economy grow
    Japan's retail sales rose more than expected in December as consumers
increased spending on clothes and home appliances, which may ease some concern
about the outlook for private consumption at a time of growing pressure on the
economy.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading flat at 10,693.00.
    • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar amid a rise
in Brent crude oil following sanctions on Venezuela. 
    • Indian government bonds may gain in early trade after the central bank
detailed its plan for bond purchases next month. However, overall demand may
remain subdued in the run up to the interim budget on Feb. 1. The yield on the
benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.50
percent - 7.56 percent band today.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • U.S. stock futures and Asian equities eked out modest gains as investors
seized on Apple Inc's earnings and comments from its chief that U.S.-China trade
tensions were easing, sending the iPhone maker's shares soaring in after-hours
trade.
    • Wall Street was mixed on Tuesday, with Alphabet, Facebook and other
technology-related shares dipping, while a rebound in 3M and other industrials
elevated the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
    • The pound nursed losses on fresh concerns about the possibility of a
"no-deal" Brexit, while the dollar held steady ahead of the Federal Reserve's
policy decision.
    • The price of seven-year Treasury notes jumped on Tuesday after strong
demand at auction for $32 billion of new issues, with yields down across
maturities ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement on Wednesday.
    • Oil prices dipped amid a cloudy outlook for the global economy, but
traders said declines were reined in by worries over disruptions to supply from
U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan fuel exports.
    • Gold prices held near eight-month highs hit in the previous session on
concerns over U.S.-China trade relations and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy decision, where interest rates will likely be kept unchanged.
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         71.14/71.17  January 29       -$49.57 mln   -$7.20 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.52 pct     Month-to-date    -$457.21 mln  -$736.17 mln
                                Year-to-date     ---           ---
    
    
    ($1 = 71.41 Indian rupees)
    
    

