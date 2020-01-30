Morning News Call - India, January 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will be present at the World Sustainable Development Summit in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Leaders of all political parties will have a meeting ahead of Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi. LIVECHAT- BONDS FOCUS Dhara Ranasinghe, Reuters senior European government bonds correspondent, joins the forum to discuss European govvies at 05:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS •India ruling party recommends tax tweaks to attract foreign investors Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party has recommended adjusting rules on taxing equity market returns in the upcoming budget on Feb. 1, which if accepted, could attract more capital inflows into the stock markets, a senior party leader said. •India's pollution regulator ponders coal plant penalties Authorities are assessing how seriously to punish the operators of coal-fired plants around New Delhi that missed a year-end deadline to fit equipment to curb harmful emissions, a senior official at the federal pollution regulator said on Wednesday. •IndiGo shareholders reject changing rules on stock sales Interglobe Aviation, the operator of India's top airline IndiGo, said on Wednesday a majority of shareholders voted against a resolution seeking to ease some rules on the sale and purchase of shares by its main shareholders. •Indian ministries buy more air purifiers as capital battles toxic air India's government has stepped up the purchase of air purifiers over the last two years, taking the number of devices in ministries to protect against deteriorating air quality to nearly 300, government data seen by Reuters showed. •Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth to step aside in September Jaguar Land Rover's Chief Executive Officer Ralf Speth will step down in September when his contract ends, but will retain an advisory role at the British carmaker, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS •Republicans hopeful Senate will acquit Trump in impeachment trial as early as Friday A Democratic push to force Republicans to accept witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate appeared to be flagging on Wednesday, raising the possibility he could be acquitted as early as Friday. •More Japanese evacuated from China virus epicentre as death toll climbs A plane of Japanese evacuees from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan arrived in Tokyo as the total number of confirmed deaths from the newly identified pathogen in the country rose by 38 to 170 and infections also jumped. •Samsung Electronics sees gradual chip rebound in 2020 after Q4 profit plunge Samsung Electronics said it expects earnings to bounce back in 2020 after a fourth-quarter slump, helped by a gradual recovery in memory chip demand from data centre customers and 5G smartphone makers. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) •SGX Nifty nearest-month futures 0.1% lower at 12,119.00. •The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar as Asian currencies fell amid a further increase in deaths and inflections from the China virus. The World Health Organization said it would convene a meeting to decide whether the virus is a global emergency. •Indian government bonds are likely to trade largely unchanged as investors await the federal government's annual budget on Saturday, where a fiscal slippage is factored in.The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.55%-6.60%. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Wednesday, as an initial boost from the likes of Apple, Boeing and General Electric following their quarterly results faded in the wake of a policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. • Asian stocks slipped while gold and bonds were in demand as worries about the spread of a new virus from China sent investors heading for safety. • The dollar held near a two-month high against a basket of major currencies while the Australian dollar and the yuan were under pressure as investors tried to shield themselves from assets that could be hit by China's virus epidemic. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as the death toll from a Chinese virus rose sharply, and dipped to session lows after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and said it would continue expanding its balance sheet. • Oil prices fell as the death toll from the new virus in China climbed to 170 and more airlines cancelled flights to the country's major cities, while rising U.S. crude inventories added to the negative tone. • Gold prices inched up after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the new coronavirus outbreak could hurt China's economy in the short term. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.20/71.23 January 29 (785.91) crore (1223.64) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.56 pct Month-to-date 12,939 crore (12,250) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.07 Indian rupees)