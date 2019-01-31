Morning News Call - India, January 31

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses lawmakers of both Houses of Parliament in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Government to convene all party meeting on the eve of the Budget Session in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal at the ministry giving final touches to the Union Budget in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Government to release December Infrastructure output data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - FX OUTLOOK We will sit down with Christopher Vecchio, Senior FX Strategist with IG Group’s DailyFX, at 4:30 pm IST to discuss what lies in store for the currency markets in the wake of a global slowdown. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • ICICI Bank probe finds ex-CEO Kochhar violated internal policies ICICI Bank said on Wednesday an investigation into former Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar found she had violated internal bank policies and the bank will seek to revoke her financial entitlements. • Juul plans India e-cigarette entry with new hires, subsidiary U.S.-based electronic cigarette company Juul Labs is hoping to launch its products in India by late 2019, a person familiar with the strategy told Reuters, marking one of its boldest bets to expand away from its home turf. • Indian authorities to probe allegations against Dewan Housing-sources India's Ministry of Corporate Affairs will look into allegations of financial mismanagement against Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL), two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. • Bajaj Auto third-quarter profit jumps nearly 16 percent Automaker Bajaj Auto posted a higher profit on Wednesday, exceeding analysts' expectations, as the company sold more motorcycle units during the quarter. • NTPC quarterly profit marginally up as higher costs weigh Power producer NTPC posted a 1 percent rise in December-quarter profit on Wednesday, missing estimate, as higher expenses weighed. • Jet Airways denies being told to ground aircraft Debt-laden Indian carrier Jet Airways on Wednesday denied its aircraft had been grounded by GE Capital Aviation Services, after media reports raised further concerns over the airline's ability to pay dues. • Indian Oil looking for annual deal to buy U.S. oil Indian Oil, the country's top refiner, is looking for an annual deal to buy U.S. crude as it seeks to broaden its oil purchasing options, its chairman said on Wednesday, amid uncertainties over imports from Iran. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • In a shift, U.S. Fed says will be 'patient' on future rate hikes The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled its three-year-drive to tighten monetary policy may be at an end amid a suddenly cloudy outlook for the U.S. economy due to global headwinds and impasses over trade and government budget negotiations. • U.S., China launch high-level trade talks amid deep differences The United States and China opened a pivotal round of high-level talks on Wednesday aimed at bridging deep differences over China's intellectual property and technology transfer practices and easing a months-long tariff war. • Facebook profit beats Wall Street, shares jump after hours Facebook on Wednesday easily beat Wall Street's profit estimates, soothing investor concerns that increased spending on the privacy of its users would blunt growth. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.6 percent higher at 10,700.00 from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the U.S. currency after the Federal Reserve once again signaled it will take a patient approach to further rate increases, prompting a decline in the dollar. • Indian federal government bonds are likely to fall in early trade as demand is likely to remain subdued ahead of the budget due tomorrow. However, a fall in U.S. Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve said it will be patient in relation to any future rate adjustments may aid some buying. The yield on India's benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.53 percent - 7.58 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would be patient in lifting borrowing costs further this year, reassuring investors worried about a slowing economy. • Asia stocks rose to a four-month high, tracking Wall Street, after the Federal Reserve pledged to be patient with further interest rate hikes, signalling a potential end to its tightening cycle amid signs of slowing global growth. • The dollar extended losses after the Federal Reserve sent the clearest signal yet that its three-year drive to tighten monetary policy is close to an end in the face of rising pressure on the economy from slowing global growth. • U.S. government bond yields fell on Wednesday, with the biggest losses in shorter-dated maturities, after Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but said it would be patient in lifting borrowing costs further this year as it pointed to rising uncertainty about the U.S. economic outlook. • U.S. oil prices edged up to extend gains into a third session, with widely watched data showing signs of tightening supply in the United States. • Gold prices held near eight-month highs hit in the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a potential end to its monetary tightening cycle, and the bullion was heading for its fourth straight monthly gain. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.15/71.18 January 30 $18.25 mln -$50.89 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.55 pct Month-to-date -$496.08 mln -$787.06 mln Year-to-date --- --- For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.22 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)