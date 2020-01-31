Morning News Call - India, January 31

Jan 31(Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: President Ram Nath Kovind will address joint session of Parliament in New Delhi. 11:15 am: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and PMEAC Secretary Ratan Watal will be present at the World Sustainable Development Summit in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table Economic Survey 2019-20 in Parliament in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI will release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Government will release December Infrastructure output data in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government will release FY19 revised GDP data in New Delhi. To join the conversation at 09:30 am IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS •India reports its first case of coronavirus India reported its first case of the new coronavirus on Thursday, saying a woman in the southern state of Kerala had tested positive in an outbreak that originated in China, killing 170 people, and spread abroad. •Jaguar-Land Rover parent warns of profit hit from coronavirus outbreak The coronavirus outbreak in China could hit profits at luxury car brands Jaguar and Land Rover, parent Tata Motors said on Thursday, the latest company to warn of an impact from the epidemic that has killed 170 people and forced businesses to suspend operations. •Indian Oil quarterly profit rises three-fold on inventory gains State-run Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, reported a three-fold rise in December-quarter profit on Thursday mainly due to inventory gains. •China virus causes scare for India's smartphone makers The coronavirus outbreak in China could start to disrupt India's production of smartphones if it continues to spread in February, as it could delay component shipments, industry executives said. •India's food ministry seeks over $28 billion for food subsidies The Food ministry has sought more than $28.1 billion to run the world's biggest food welfare programme in the fiscal year beginning April 1, three government sources said. •Wipro says CEO Abidali Neemuchwala to step down Wipro said Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Abidali Neemuchwala has decided to step down due to family commitments. •Gunman fires at Indian protesters after threatening "final journey" live on Facebook A gunman went live on Facebook to warn he was taking his "final journey" before firing at a protest against India's new citizenship law in Delhi on Thursday, wounding a student. •India's 2020 gold demand to rebound from 3-year low - WGC India's gold demand is expected to rebound in 2020 as the government seeks to bolster consumer confidence and spending power to revive Asia's third-biggest economy, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS •China virus death toll tops 200 as WHO declares global emergency The death toll in China from the new coronavirus reached 213, with overall cases worldwide rising rapidly in an outbreak that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency. •U.S. economy misses Trump's 3% growth target in 2019 The U.S. economy missed the Trump administration's 3% growth target for a second straight year, posting its slowest annual growth in three years in 2019 as the slump in business investment deepened amid damaging trade tensions. •Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping pays dividends, stock up 13% Amazon.com on Thursday posted holiday quarter results well above expectations as the expansion of its one-day shipping program came under budget and membership in its Prime loyalty club notched a 50% rise in two years. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rebounded late to close higher on Thursday after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the China coronavirus a global emergency, while earnings painted a mixed picture. • Asian share markets were fighting to stabilise at the end of a punishing week as investors clutched at hopes China could contain the coronavirus, even as headlines spoke of more cases and more deaths. • The U.S. dollar fell Thursday on news that the American economy in 2019 posted its slowest annual growth in three years and that personal consumption weakened dramatically, ending the currency's rally on safe-haven demand from worries about economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak in China. • U.S. Treasury yields fell to three-month lows on Thursday and a closely watched part of the yield curve inverted as concerns about the economic impact of a virus emanating in China weighed on risk appetite. • Oil prices fell more than 2% on Thursday to the lowest in three months on concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that continues to spread worldwide, while the market also considered the possibility of an early OPEC meeting. • Gold prices inched lower after surveys showed Chinese manufacturing activity held steady in January and services firmed, although concerns over the coronavirus and its economic impact kept the metal on track for a second monthly gain. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.48/71.51 January 30 (1,442.25) 293.50 crore crore 10-yr bond yield 6.55 pct Month-to-date 11,497 crore (11,957) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.07 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Prajakta Gadgil in Bengaluru)