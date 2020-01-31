Market News
January 31, 2020 / 2:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Morning News Call - India, January 31

7 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:00 am: President Ram Nath Kovind will address joint session of Parliament
in New Delhi.
    11:15 am: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and PMEAC Secretary Ratan
Watal will be present at the World Sustainable Development Summit in New Delhi.
    12:00 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table Economic Survey
2019-20 in Parliament in New Delhi.
    5:00 pm: RBI will release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
    5:00 pm: Government will release December Infrastructure output data in New
Delhi.
    5:30 pm: Government will release FY19 revised GDP data in New Delhi.
    
    LIVECHAT- CORONAVIRUS
    Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist and associate research scientist at
Columbia University, discusses the newly identified coronavirus. To join the
conversation at 09:30 am IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    •India reports its first case of coronavirus
    India reported its first case of the new coronavirus on Thursday, saying a
woman in the southern state of Kerala had tested positive in an outbreak that
originated in China, killing 170 people, and spread abroad.
    •Jaguar-Land Rover parent warns of profit hit from coronavirus outbreak 
    The coronavirus outbreak in China could hit profits at luxury car brands
Jaguar and Land Rover, parent Tata Motors said on Thursday, the latest company
to warn of an impact from the epidemic that has killed 170 people and forced
businesses to suspend operations.
    •Indian Oil quarterly profit rises three-fold on inventory gains
    State-run Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, reported a three-fold
rise in December-quarter profit on Thursday mainly due to inventory
gains.
    •China virus causes scare for India's smartphone makers 
    The coronavirus outbreak in China could start to disrupt India's production
of smartphones if it continues to spread in February, as it could delay
component shipments, industry executives said.
    •India's food ministry seeks over $28 billion for food subsidies
    The Food ministry has sought more than $28.1 billion to run the world's
biggest food welfare programme in the fiscal year beginning April 1, three
government sources said.
    •Wipro says CEO Abidali Neemuchwala to step down
    Wipro said Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Abidali Neemuchwala
has decided to step down due to family commitments.
    •Gunman fires at Indian protesters after threatening "final journey" live on
Facebook
    A gunman went live on Facebook to warn he was taking his "final journey"
before firing at a protest against India's new citizenship law in Delhi on
Thursday, wounding a student.
    •India's 2020 gold demand to rebound from 3-year low - WGC
    India's gold demand is expected to rebound in 2020 as the government seeks
to bolster consumer confidence and spending power to revive Asia's third-biggest
economy, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Thursday.

    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    •China virus death toll tops 200 as WHO declares global emergency
    The death toll in China from the new coronavirus reached 213, with overall
cases worldwide rising rapidly in an outbreak that the World Health Organization
(WHO) declared a global health emergency.
    •U.S. economy misses Trump's 3% growth target in 2019
    The U.S. economy missed the Trump administration's 3% growth target for a
second straight year, posting its slowest annual growth in three years in 2019
as the slump in business investment deepened amid damaging trade tensions.
    •Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping pays dividends, stock up 13%
    Amazon.com on Thursday posted holiday quarter results well above
expectations as the expansion of its one-day shipping program came under budget
and membership in its Prime loyalty club notched a 50% rise in two
years.

    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • U.S. stocks rebounded late to close higher on Thursday after the World
Health Organization (WHO) declared the China coronavirus a global emergency,
while earnings painted a mixed picture.
    • Asian share markets were fighting to stabilise at the end of a punishing
week as investors clutched at hopes China could contain the coronavirus, even as
headlines spoke of more cases and more deaths.
    • The U.S. dollar fell Thursday on news that the American economy in 2019
posted its slowest annual growth in three years and that personal consumption
weakened dramatically, ending the currency's rally on safe-haven demand from
worries about economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak in China.
    • U.S. Treasury yields fell to three-month lows on Thursday and a closely
watched part of the yield curve inverted as concerns about the economic impact
of a virus emanating in China weighed on risk appetite.
    • Oil prices fell more than 2% on Thursday to the lowest in three months on
concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that continues to
spread worldwide, while the market also considered the possibility of an early
OPEC meeting.
    • Gold prices inched lower after surveys showed Chinese manufacturing
activity held steady in January and services firmed, although concerns over the
coronavirus and its economic impact kept the metal on track for a second monthly
gain.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS   EQUITIES        DEBT
 PNDF spot         71.48/71.51  January 30        (1,442.25)      293.50 crore
                                                  crore           
 10-yr bond yield  6.55 pct     Month-to-date     11,497 crore    (11,957) crore
 
  (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)
  
    
    ($1 = 71.07 Indian rupees)
 



 (Compiled by Prajakta Gadgil in Bengaluru)
