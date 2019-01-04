Morning News Call - India, January 4

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Winter Session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. INDIA TOP NEWS • Parliamentary panel asks RBI to ease bank capital requirements An Indian parliamentary panel on Thursday asked the central bank to ease its rules on capital requirements for banks so that they can increase lending. • Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank slump after Bank of Baroda announces swap ratios for merger Shares of state-run Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank plunged on Thursday after the federal cabinet approved their merger with Bank of Baroda late on Wednesday, in an attempt to clean up the country's banking system. • Nestle welcomes Supreme Court ruling in Maggi case Food group Nestle said on Thursday a ruling by India's Supreme Court marked a partial victory in its row with the government over Maggi noodles. • Indian banks likely to recover bad loans worth 700 bln rupees by March-end - finance minister Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday commercial banks were likely to recover 700 billion rupees of bad loans by the end of March, helped by resolution of 12 large cases. • U.S. drugmaker J&J's India sales dip 3 percent in 2017/18-filing Johnson & Johnson's sales in India dipped 3 percent in the year to March 2018, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday, as the U.S. drugmaker grappled with the country's stringent medical device pricing policies. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • On first day in power, House Democrats challenge Trump to end shutdown Democrats wasted no time flexing their new power in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday by approving legislation backed by new Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would end a 13-day partial government shutdown, ignoring President Donald Trump's demand for $5 billion for a border wall. • China services sector extends solid expansion in December - Caixin PMI China's services sector extended its solid expansion in December, offering some cushion for the slowing economy, a private survey showed. • China and U.S. to hold vice ministerial level trade talks in Beijing on January 7-8 China and the United States will hold vice ministerial level trade talks in Beijing on Jan. 7-8, China's commerce ministry said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were down 0.1 percent at 10,708.00 from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar after data showed that U.S. manufacturing activity slowed to a two-year low, reaffirming fears of a growth slowdown in the world’s largest economy. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade little changed in early session ahead of a weekly auction of notes today. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.41 percent - 7.46 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street plunged on Thursday after slowing U.S. factory activity on the heels of a dire revenue warning from Apple fueled fears of a global economic slowdown. • Global markets were on edge on Friday as dire U.S. economic data slammed Wall Street and pushed investors to bet the Federal Reserve could reverse its policy tightening before the end of this year. • The safe-haven yen strengthened marginally versus the dollar as broader market sentiment remained weak on rising concerns over a sharp slowdown in global growth. • The U.S. two-year Treasury note yield dropped below 2.4 percent on Thursday, reaching parity with the federal funds effective rate for the first time since 2008. • Oil prices fell after the United States followed most other major economies into a manufacturing downturn, although supply cuts by producer club OPEC kept declines in check. • Gold prices rose to a fresh 6-1/2 month high as tumbling share markets on the back of weak U.S. data fanned fears of a global economic slowdown, putting the safe haven metal on track for a third weekly gain. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.17/70.2 January 3 -$138.77 mln $234.84 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.42 pct Month-to-date $5.14 mln $152.08 mln Year-to-date - - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.12 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru.)