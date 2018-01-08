Morning News Call - India, January 8

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 2:15 pm: Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek to be present at meeting of council for Trade Development and Promotion in New Delhi. GMF: FX MONTH AHEAD John Noonan, head of IFR FX Watch Asia, analyses cues and views for market moves for the month ahead at 0930 IST. To join the conversation, . To join the conversation, click on the link: tmsnrt.rs/2z4G4mX INDIA TOP NEWS India lowers economic growth forecast ahead of budget India lowered its forecast for the current year's economic growth on Friday before a federal budget is released next month, as businesses were hit by the chaotic launch of new nationwide tax last July. China's CDB withdraws insolvency petition against RCom China Development Bank, the biggest foreign lender to India's Reliance Communications, on Friday withdrew a petition seeking to drag the indebted telecoms carrier into insolvency. India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget - sources India is planning to cut taxes on travel and tourism in next month's federal budget and give more incentives to the $210 billion sector, government sources said, hoping to boost economic growth and create more jobs. Tata, Singapore Airlines "open to evaluate" bidding for Air India-Vistara CEO Tata Group and Singapore Airlines are open to bid for indebted state-run Air India, Vistara's chief executive officer Leslie Thng told reporters on Friday, although it was not clear whether such an approach if done would be done jointly. Solar modules stuck at ports due to import duty dispute Solar modules worth more than $150 million are stuck at various Indian ports due to a dispute over their classification and the import tax applicable to them, sources said, which could delay Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clean energy goals. GLOBAL TOP NEWS Under fire, Bannon backs off explosive comments about Trump's son President Donald Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon on Sunday backed away from derogatory comments ascribed to him about Trump's son in a new book that sparked White House outrage and could threaten Bannon's influence as a would-be conservative power broker. Japan's Abe urges central bank's Kuroda to keep up efforts on economy Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday called on central bank governor Haruhiko Kuroda to keep up efforts to reflate the economy, but added he was undecided on whether to reappoint Kuroda for another five-year term. Iranian oil tanker burns, 32 missing after collision off China's coast A tanker carrying Iranian oil and run by the country's top oil shipping firm was ablaze and spewing cargo into the East China Sea on Sunday after colliding with a Chinese freight ship, leaving the tanker's 32 crew members missing, the Chinese government said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,621.00, trading up 0.4 pct from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely trade higher against the dollar in early session, as lower-than-expected U.S. employment numbers weighed on the demand for the greenback. • Indian sovereign bonds are likely to gain after the government forecast economic growth for the current fiscal year at a four-year low, sparking hopes of interest rate cuts in coming months. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 pct bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 7.25 pct-7.31 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched their best weekly gains in more than a year on Friday as technology stocks helped lift major indexes to records. • Asian shares crept toward all-time peaks after Wall Street boasted its best start to a year in over a decade, with brisk economic growth and benign inflation proving a potent cocktail for risk appetite. • The dollar held steady above a recent 3-1/2 month low against a basket of major peers, after data showing slower U.S. jobs growth did little to dent expectations for further Federal Reserve interest rate increases this year. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday with the two-year yield hovering near a more than nine-year peak as investors stuck to the view of a possible rate increase in March, brushing off a disappointing figure on domestic hiring for December. • Oil prices firmed on the back of a slight decline in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for new production, with crude holding just below near three-year highs reached last week. • Gold prices held steady, below 3-1/2-month highs hit last week, amid expectations of more U.S. interest rate hikes this year. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 63.38/63.41 January 5 $91.74 mln $10.89 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.27 pct Month-to-date $170.79 mln -$45.75 mln Year-to-date $170.79 mln -$45.75 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 63.3300 Indian rupees)