Morning News Call - India, January 8

LIVECHAT-EQUITIES WATCH Reuters stocks correspondents in London and New York discuss what 2020 has in store for European and American equities at 7:30 pm IST.To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India predicts slower 5% growth, likely prompting budget stimulus India on Tuesday forecast 5% growth for the current financial year, the slowest pace in 11 years, which will likely prompt the finance minister to opt for extra fiscal stimulus when she presents the annual budget next month. • Adani, NTPC sought extension of deadlines to curb coal plant emissions -documents Top Indian coal-fired power generators Adani Power and NTPC have sought two-to-three-year extensions of deadlines to install emissions-cutting equipment at some plants, according to documents reviewed by Reuters, even as the country battles rampant pollution. • India asks refiners to stop buying Malaysian palm oil after political row -sources India has informally asked palm oil refiners and traders to avoid buying Malaysian palm oil, government and industry sources said on Tuesday, following Malaysian criticism of India's actions in the Kashmir region and its new citizenship law. • Coal India output to be affected by strike on Wednesday -official Coal India output could be affected by a planned strike on Wednesday, a senior official at the state-run company told Reuters. • Indian companies seek LNG cargoes for February -sources Indian companies are seeking liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in February in the spot market, industry sources said on Tuesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Iran attacks U.S. forces in Iraq in retaliation for killing of commander Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. • Senate Republicans close ranks on rules for Trump impeachment trial Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough support from his fellow Republicans to set the rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, dealing a blow to Democrats' efforts to call new witnesses against the president. • Samsung Electronics flags smaller-than-expected profit fall as chip market bottoms out Samsung Electronics flagged a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly operating profit, indicating that memory chip prices bottomed out quicker than analysts had anticipated, strengthening hopes of a recovery. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 1.3% lower at 11,960.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar as crude oil prices soared and equities tumbled after Iran targeted U.S. troops in Iraq in response to the killing of a top Iranian commander last week. • Indian government bonds are likely to open lower, tracking a sharp jump in crude oil prices as Middle East tensions escalated after Iran attacked American forces in Iraq. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.54%-6.60% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's major indexes declined on Tuesday as investor caution persisted amid a dispute between the United States and Iran, while energy shares fell as oil prices gave back some recent gains. • Asian shares and U.S. treasury yields tumbled, while the yen, gold and oil shot higher after Iran fired rockets at Iraqi airbases hosting U.S. military forces, stoking fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East. • The safe-haven Japanese yen jumped and gold shot higher after a rocket attack on a base hosting U.S. troops in Iraq renewed fears of a broader conflict breaking out in the Middle East and sent investors rushing to safety. • The U.S. yield curve was steeper on Tuesday in the wake of good economic data, while 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities real yields moved back above zero and five-year TIPS rose, though remained in negative territory. • Oil prices jumped to their highest in months after Iran attacked American forces in Iraq in response to a U.S. strike that killed an Iranian general last week, raising the spectre of a spiralling conflict and disrupted oil supplies. • Gold prices surged more than 2%, crossing the key $1,600 mark, as investors sought cover in the safe-haven metal after Iran fired rockets at Iraqi airbase which hosts U.S. forces. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.77/71.80 January 7 (18.99) crore (3417.59) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.55% Month-to-date 758 crore (6610) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited)