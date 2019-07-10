Morning News Call - India, July 10

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 6:30 pm: Former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian at India Policy Forum in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • Trump again says Indian tariffs on U.S. goods unacceptable U.S. President Donald Trump repeated his complaints on Tuesday that India's tariffs on U.S. products were unacceptable but he did not indicate whether he would take any further action in the trade row between the two nations. • TCS seeks steady growth as key markets face slowdown Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) said on Tuesday it was looking to sustain double-digit revenue growth this fiscal year, even as it flagged stress in global capital markets, especially in European banks. • IndiGo co-founder turns to regulator over alleged corporate governance violation One of the co-founders of India's largest airline IndiGo has alleged violation of corporate governance rules at parent company Interglobe Aviation and asked the securities regulator to intervene. • Airtel Africa debuts in Lagos in $4.4 billion listing Airtel Africa listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday in a $4.4 billion flotation turning the telecoms company into the bourse's third-largest stock by market value. • India to clarify whether tax surcharge applies to FPIs, if required: govt official India will clarify whether a tax surcharge aimed at the rich will apply to foreign portfolio investors, but only if required, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, P.C. Mody, said on Tuesday. • Hero MotoCorp names Rajat Bhargava as head of EV business Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it had appointed Rajat Bhargava as head of its newly created 'Emerging Mobility' unit as the motorcycle manufacturer looks to claim a slice of the country's electric vehicle (EV) market. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S., Chinese negotiators hold 'constructive' phone talks on trade U.S. and Chinese trade officials held a "constructive" phone conversation on Tuesday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said, marking a new round of talks after the world's two largest economies agreed to a truce in a year-long trade war. • China's June factory prices flat, food costs stay high China's producer prices unexpectedly showed no growth in June from a year earlier, raising concerns a slowdown in manufacturing activity will further drag on economic growth. • U.S. to approve sales it deems safe to blacklisted Huawei The U.S. government will issue licenses to companies seeking to sell goods to China's Huawei where there is no threat to national security, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday, leaving industry observers unsure about which products will pass muster. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,560.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar before Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell provides his views on interest rates. • Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early session tracking a rise in crude oil prices, even as underlying sentiment remains positive. The yield on the benchmark 7.26 percent bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a 6.56 percent-6.61 percent range today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Tuesday as gains in tech-related shares offset worries about a weakening outlook for earnings. • Japan's Nikkei edged lower in choppy trade as investors awaited key testimony on the U.S. economy from the Federal Reserve chief, while machinery shares fell on poor June orders. • The dollar edged toward a three-week high against a basket of major currencies, as an unwinding of bets on deep U.S. interest rate cuts pushed Treasury yields higher. • U.S. Treasury yields ticked up on Tuesday in muted trading ahead of the release of June's Federal Reserve meeting minutes on Wednesday. • Oil prices rose, led by U.S. crude after an industry group reported that U.S. stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating concerns about oversupply amid global trade tensions. • Gold prices slipped as higher Treasury yields lifted the dollar, while markets awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clarity on an expected U.S. rate cut. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.59/68.62 July 9 -$98.32 mln $125.25 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.58 pct Month-to-date -$416.31 mln $558.04 mln Year-to-date $10.92 bln -$842.72 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN ($1 = 68.5500 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)