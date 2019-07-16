Morning News Call - India, July 16

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. INDIA TOP NEWS • India's June import decline reflects further weakness in demand and activity India's imports declined to their lowest level in four months in June to $40.29 billion, down 9% from a year ago, indicating weakening consumption in Asia's third largest economy, economists said. • DHFL says working with creditors to avoid haircut Crisis-hit Indian property finance firm Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) said on Monday it was working closely with its creditors and stakeholders on a resolution plan that would not require its lenders to take a haircut. • Pakistan reopens airspace for civil aviation after India standoff Pakistan's airspace has been reopened to civil aviation with immediate effect, its aviation authority said, following months of restrictions imposed in the wake of a standoff with neighbouring India earlier this year. • Eros International swings to quarterly loss Film and entertainment group Eros International on Monday swung to a loss in the fourth quarter due to an impairment charge and a rise in costs, sending its U.S-listed shares down. • India to keep sugar export subsidies even as rivals complain-sources India will keep its sugar export subsidies despite complaints to the World Trade Organization (WTO) from rival producers Brazil and Australia, though it will tweak how it provides them, four sources directly involved in the matter said. • Over 100 killed, millions displaced from floods in India, Nepal and Bangladesh Floods have forced more than four million people from their homes across India, Nepal and Bangladesh and killed more than 100 people as torrential rains in the initial days of monsoons wreaked havoc. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump sees slowing Chinese growth pressuring Beijing on trade U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday seized on slowing economic growth in China as evidence that U.S. tariffs were having "a major effect" and warned that Washington could pile on more pressure as bilateral trade talks sputtered along. • Nuclear deal parties not ready to launch dispute mechanism against Iran, prefer more diplomacy -EU The remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal do not see Tehran's breaches as significant and do not intend for now to trigger the pact's dispute mechanism, preferring more diplomacy to ease the crisis, the EU foreign policy chief said on Monday. • Trump defiant as lawmakers blast his 'racist' attacks on four congresswomen President Donald Trump doubled down on his attacks against four minority U.S. congresswomen on Monday and dismissed concerns that his comments were racist, prompting outrage from Democrats, who moved to condemn him in the House of Representatives. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,579.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar as investors await U.S. retail sales data and speeches by Federal Reserve officials. • Indian government bonds are likely to open little changed, as traders await fresh cues and amid some likely consolidation after the benchmark yield hit a near two-year low. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a 6.41%-6.46% range today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The benchmark S&P 500 index ended little changed on Monday after oscillating between positive and negative territory throughout the session after Citigroup kicked off the earnings season with a mixed quarterly report. • Japan's Nikkei fell as slowing economic growth in China hurt investor sentiment, but automakers outperformed on a media report that China will rely more on hybrid vehicles. • The pound struggled near a six-month low against the dollar hampered by persistent worries over Brexit that, in turn, weighed on the euro. • Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Monday as investors focused on Tuesday’s retail sales figures as the next indicator of the strength of the U.S. economy. • Oil prices fell for a second day as more production facilities returned to operation in the U.S. Gulf after Hurricane Barry swept through over the weekend, while Chinese economic data dimmed the outlook for crude demand. • Gold prices were little changed as investors awaited U.S. retail sales data due later in the day for further clues on policy easing from the Federal Reserve in the face of a global slowdown. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.55/68.58 July 15 -$31.51 mln $85.55 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.43 pct Month-to-date -$742.18 mln $798.19 mln Year-to-date $10.60 bln -$602.57 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.5450 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)