Morning News Call - India, July 17

FACTORS TO WATCH 4:00 pm: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at India Innovation Growth Programme event in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • Influential Hindu group says India should not issue foreign currency bonds An influential Hindu nationalist group close to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party has demanded his government review its plan to raise money by selling foreign currency bonds. • Lenders to India's DHFL ready for haircut in rescue - sources Lenders to India's Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) are ready to accept limited haircuts in a restructuring plan being worked out for the troubled firm, sources said. • Lenders of bankrupt Jet Airways to attempt to sell carrier again Lenders to Jet Airways will open bids to sell the bankrupt airline on July 20, as they look to recover about 85 billion rupees of loans, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. • India to launch rules to end gas distributors' monopoly in 34 areas The Indian government will introduce rules in six months that could lead to the phase-out of monopolies controlled by natural gas distribution companies in 34 cities, including New Delhi and Mumbai, allowing consumers to choose a new supplier, a senior regulatory official said. • Suzlon defaults on bond payment, sources say it's in talks to sell stake Debt-laden Suzlon Energy said it defaulted on a $172 million bond payment on Tuesday, as sources aware of the matter said the wind power equipment maker was in talks with several global private equity funds to sell a majority stake. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • WTO opens way for Chinese sanctions against U.S. tariffs in Obama-era dispute The United States did not fully comply with a World Trade Organization ruling and could face Chinese sanctions if it does not remove certain tariffs that break WTO rules, the WTO's appeals judges said in a ruling on Tuesday. • U.S. retail sales ease fears over economy; rate cut still seen U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in June, pointing to strong consumer spending, which could help to blunt some of the drag on the economy from weak business investment. • U.S., Iran send conflicting signals on their disputes Iran and the United States sent mixed signals on Tuesday about resolving their disputes as Iran's supreme leader threatened to further breach the 2015 nuclear deal while the U.S. president cited "a lot of progress." LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,638.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to edge higher against the dollar after the biggest decline in Brent crude in two weeks overshadowed a surge in dollar index on upbeat U.S. economic data. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade higher in early session, as crude oil prices fell overnight and expectations of further monetary policy easing persisted. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a 6.28%-6.36% range today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday as quarterly results from banks added to concerns about lower interest rates dampening their profits, while comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on trade also dragged down Wall Street's major indexes. • Japan's Nikkei edged lower after U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on trade soured risk sentiment, while tech shares and chip-related stocks slid in step with their U.S. counterparts. • The dollar was firm after upbeat U.S. data tempered expectations of aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve later this month, while the struggling pound and euro also provided additional impetus to the greenback. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after data showed that U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in June, adding to recent evidence that the economy is improving. • Oil steadied after falling more than 3% overnight, with U.S. crude trailing Brent after U.S. inventory data fell short of expectations, amid conflicting signals from the U.S. and Iran over the disputes that have roiled prices recently. • Gold prices edged lower, but still held above the psychological $1,400 level, as the dollar gained after robust U.S. retail sales tempered fears of a sharp downturn in the world's largest economy. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.63/68.66 July 16 -$64.83 mln $125.98 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.33 pct Month-to-date -$769.87 mln $924.17 mln Year-to-date $10.57 bln -$476.59 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.6440 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)