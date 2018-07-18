Morning News Call - India, July 18

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of Parliament begins in New Delhi. 1:20 pm: Federal Cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - COMMODITIES FOCUS Clyde Russell, Reuters Asia commodities and energy columnist, joins us to discuss commodities at 09:30 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • HDFC Asset Management IPO seeks up to $409 million HDFC Asset Management Co's initial public offering of shares next week seeks to raise as much as 28 billion rupees in one of the biggest IPOs in India this year. • Ashok Leyland first-quarter profit tops expectations Ashok Leyland reported a better-than- expected first quarter net profit on Tuesday, driven by higher sales in its medium and heavy commercial vehicles business. • Federal Bank Q1 profit jumps 25 percent, beats estimates Federal Bank posted a 25 percent jump in its first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher interest income. • Vistara in deal for up to ten Boeing 787 Dreamliners Indian airline Vistara has confirmed an order for six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, with an option to buy four more, the two companies said at the Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Fed's Powell: Years of strong jobs, low inflation still ahead Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday he sees the United States on track for years more of steady growth, but was challenged in a congressional hearing by senators worried the Trump administration's trade policies were already damaging businesses in their districts. • Trump, seeking to calm political storm over Putin summit, says he misspoke U.S. President Donald Trump tried on Tuesday to calm a storm over his failure to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, saying he misspoke in a joint news conference in Helsinki. • Toshiba may face renewed shareholder accounting claims -US appeals court A U.S. appeals court gave investors in Toshiba Corp's U.S.-listed securities another chance to show they suffered losses because the Japanese industrial conglomerate misled them about its internal controls before a 2015 accounting scandal. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 11,057.50, up 0.3 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the U.S. currency after Brent crude prices continued to hover near three-month lows, helping offset broad dollar strength following the Federal Reserve chair’s upbeat comments on the U.S. economy. • Indian government bonds are likely to open higher, as the central bank announced another round of open market purchase of notes, while crude oil prices stayed lower. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.69 percent-7.77 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting its fourth consecutive session of gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expressed an optimistic U.S. economic view and solid earnings bolstered the outlook for a robust reporting period. • Asian shares followed Wall Street higher as a bullish outlook from the head of the U.S. central bank buoyed the dollar, lifted Tokyo shares to a one-month top and sent gold to a one-year trough. • The dollar was broadly higher, hitting a six-month high against the yen, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave an upbeat outlook for the U.S. economy and reinforced views that the Fed was on track to steadily hike interest rates. • The U.S. two-year Treasury yield rose on Tuesday to its highest level in nearly a decade, with the yield curve at its flattest in nearly 11 years, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's upbeat remarks on the economy supported traders' view of more rate hikes. • Oil prices dropped after an industry group reported that U.S. crude inventories rose last week, defying analyst expectations for a significant reduction. • Gold prices held steady near a one-year low hit in the previous session, as the dollar firmed after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's U.S. economic outlook reinforced views the central bank is on track to steadily hike interest rates. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.31/68.34 July 17 -$98.51 mln -$31.86 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.74 pct Month-to-date -$257.11 mln -$320.18 mln Year-to-date -$1.04 bln -$6.10 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.4200 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)