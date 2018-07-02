Morning News Call - India, July 2

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: State-run RITES and Fine Organic Industries list on exchanges in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Government to release May Infrastructure output data in New Delhi. GMF: FX WEEK AHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 6:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel seal landmark joint venture deal Germany's Thyssenkrupp and India's Tata Steel signed a final agreement on Saturday to establish a long-expected steel joint venture, the European steel industry's biggest shake-up in more than a decade. • India's insurance regulator allows LIC to buy up to 51 pct in IDBI Bank India's insurance regulator has allowed the country's largest state-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to buy a stake of up to 51 percent in state-owned lender IDBI Bank, according to media reports on Friday. • India extends crop fumigation exemption until year-end India has extended by six months to the end of 2018 an exemption to its policy for crop cargoes to be fumigated with methyl bromide, a move that should facilitate continued imports of pulses and wheat. • Amazon, H&M and other multinationals pressing to soften Indian state's plastic ban Multinational companies like Amazon Inc and H&M are lobbying to soften a ban against single-use plastic imposed by an Indian state last week, according to four sources familiar with the matter. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Exit polls show Mexico's Lopez Obrador winning election; rivals concede Leftist outsider Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador won Mexico's presidential election handily on Sunday, exit polls showed, setting the stage for a government that will inherit tense relations with Washington and the scrutiny of nervous investors. • Japan manufacturers' morale slips for two straight quarters in blow to Abenomics Business confidence among Japan's big manufacturers worsened for a second straight quarter in the three months to June, a Bank of Japan survey showed as U.S. trade protectionism clouds the outlook while oil and other materials drive up input costs. • Trump blasts OPEC, warns European companies against Iran ties President Donald Trump lashed out at OPEC with a warning to stop manipulating oil markets and piled pressure on close U.S. allies in an interview that aired on Sunday with a threat to sanction European companies that do business with Iran. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 10,692.00 • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar amid a decline in crude oil prices after President Donald Trump’s remarks, which offset the impact from weaker Asian currencies. • The Indian government bonds are likely to open lower on the first trading session of July-September quarter, as elevated crude oil prices intensified fears of faster inflation and sooner-than-expected rate hike. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.88 percent-7.95 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's major stock indexes edged higher on Friday, as a surge in Nike shares helped the quarter close out on an upswing while concerns over U.S. international trade relations ebbed. • Asian shares were subdued ahead of a week packed with major economic events, while Mexico's peso firmed as exit polls pointed to a decisive victory for presidential front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's party. • The euro slipped back after German Chancellor Angela Merkel was dealt a fresh blow when her interior minister offered to quit in an escalating row over migration policy. • Longer-dated Treasury yields fell on Friday and the yield curve hit its flattest level in more than 10 years after U.S. consumer spending growth in May undershot analysts' expectations. • Oil prices fell by more than one percent as investors eyed rising supplies in Saudi Arabia, while U.S. President Donald Trump kept up the pressure on the world's top producer to make up for disruptions elsewhere. • Gold prices edged down as the dollar firmed, changing direction from Friday when the metal rose for the first time in five sessions. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.49/68.52 June 29 -$22.94 mln $75.05 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.903 pct Month-to-date -$796.28 mln -$1.56 bln Year-to-date -$1.04 bln -$5.78 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.4500 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru)