Morning News Call - India, July 2

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. LIVECHAT - ASIA MARKETS VIEW Stephen Innes, Managing Partner at Vanguard Markets in Singapore, joins us at 9:30 am IST to discuss trade wars, talks between Trump and Xi, markets and currencies in Asia. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Reliance Group to lease out company headquarters to cut debt Reliance Group is looking to lease out its headquarters in one of Mumbai's prime suburbs, the telecoms to infrastructure conglomerate said, a move that will help the company to raise funds to pay off debt. • India's manufacturing growth slowed in June on weaker demand - PMI Growth in India's manufacturing sector slowed last month as the expansion in new orders and output eased despite factories cutting prices again, according to a private survey which also showed a decrease in the rate of hiring. • India sends out 250 civil servants to try to tackle water shortages India is sending more than 250 civil servants to some of the driest areas of the vast country as part of efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to tackle water shortages. • India considers more powers for cenbank to regulate shadow banks The Indian government is considering giving more powers to the central bank to regulate the struggling shadow banking sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Parliament on Monday. • ICRA places CEO on leave pending inquiry ICRA Ltd has placed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Naresh Takkar on leave until further notice, the rating agency said in a stock exchange filing on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • USTR proposes $4 billion in potential additional tariffs over EU aircraft subsidies Just days after reaching a truce in the U.S.-China trade war, the U.S. government on Monday ratcheted up pressure on Europe in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies, threatening tariffs on $4 billion of additional EU goods. • OPEC extends oil cut to prop up prices as economy weakens OPEC agreed on Monday to extend oil supply cuts until March 2020 as the group's members overcame their differences in order to prop up the price of crude amid a weakening global economy and soaring U.S. production. • Trump says Iran 'playing with fire' with uranium enrichment Iran announced on Monday it had amassed more low-enriched uranium than permitted under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, drawing a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump that Tehran was "playing with fire." LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.1% higher at 11,920.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the U.S. currency even as the dollar index posted its biggest advance in more than three months. • Indian government bonds are likely to open higher as crude oil prices fell in overnight session, but state debt sale may cap gains. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a 6.85% - 6.90% range today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, but finished off earlier highs, led by gains in technology stocks on optimism for progress in U.S.-China trade talks and signs of a likely reprieve for Chinese telecom company Huawei. • Asian shares were choppy as weak global manufacturing activity reinforced worries about slowing world growth, while the initial enthusiasm over a Sino-U.S. trade truce gave way to uncertainty over whether the two nations can strike a durable deal. • The Australian dollar nursed wounds, a day after it posted its biggest one-day fall in more than two months ahead of an expected central bank easing while improved risk appetite supported the greenback. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as China and the United States' agreement to restart trade talks caused investors to pare their safe-haven holdings of bonds, although the selling was limited by worries about global economic growth. • Oil prices slipped as worries that a weakening global economy would dent demand for the commodity outweighed OPEC's decision to extend supply cuts until next March. • Gold prices rose buoyed by a safe-haven sentiment emanating from weak global manufacturing data that hinted at an economic slowdown, a day after the metal declined more than 1% on expectations of a U.S.-China trade truce. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.04/69.07 July 1 $61.97 mln $23.76 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.88% Month-to-date $148.91 mln --- Year-to-date $11.34 bln -$1.38 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.90 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)