Market News
July 2, 2020

Morning News Call - India, July 2

7 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    No major events are scheduled.​

    
    LIVECHAT - REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM
    Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist of Quill Intelligence and
former Federal Reserve advisor, speaks on where equities could go from here, the
trajectory of the U.S. economic recovery, and the efficacy of the Federal
Reserve's latest moves to prop up markets. To join the conversation at 8:30 pm
IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • India's factory activity contracts for third straight month in June
    India's manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in
June, albeit at a much shallower pace, as demand and output continued to suffer
from three months of lockdowns to quell the spread of the coronavirus, a private
survey showed.
    • India asks telcos, internet firms to block banned Chinese apps, ByteDance
to hold talks
    India has ordered telecom companies and other internet providers to stop
access to 59 banned Chinese-origin apps, according to notices seen by Reuters,
intensifying efforts to crack down on such businesses following a border clash
between the nations.
    • Fujifilm to partner with Dr. Reddy's to sell Avigan as COVID-19 treatment
    Japan's Fujifilm Holdings announced a deal with India's Dr Reddy's
Laboratories and Dubai-based Global Response Aid (GRA) to sell its anti-flu drug
Avigan for COVID-19 treatment globally excluding Japan, China and Russia.

    • India's fuel demand extends recovery in June
    India's fuel consumption rose in June compared with May, continuing with a
gradual recovery as industrial and transport sectors reopened after a stringent
lockdown, a government statement issued on Wednesday said.
    • NLC India boiler blast kills six, units shut for safety audit
    A boiler blast on Wednesday at lignite miner and electricity generator NLC
India's plant in the southern Tamil Nadu state has killed six people, the
company said, the second deadly accident at the plant in two months.

    • Carlyle to buy 25% of Bharti Airtel's data centre arm for $235 million
    Carlyle will buy a 25% stake in Indian telecom firm Bharti Airtel's data
centre arm for $235 million, the U.S. private equity group said on Wednesday, as
it taps into the rapid growth of digital services in India.
    • DHL temporarily suspends Chinese import shipments to India
    German logistics company DHL said on Wednesday it had temporarily suspended
picking up import shipments from China to India, after border tensions between
the countries led to clearance delays.
    • India's Bharti targeting collapsed satellite operator OneWeb -sources
Indian conglomerate Bharti Enterprises is backing a bid for collapsed
SoftBank-backed satellite operator OneWeb, two sources said, in a consortium
that is supported by the British government.

        
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Reopenings stall as U.S. records nearly 50,000 cases of COVID-19 in single
day
    Governors of U.S. states hit hardest by the resurgent coronavirus halted or
reversed steps to reopen their economies on Wednesday, led by California, the
nation's most populous state and a new epicenter of the pandemic.
    • U.S. House passes bill to sanction Chinese banks over Hong Kong
    The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday that would
penalize banks doing business with Chinese officials who implement a national
security law that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called a "brutal, sweeping
crackdown" on Hong Kong.
    • BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine shows potential in human trial
    A COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S.
pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has shown potential and was found to be well
tolerated in early-stage human trials, the companies said on Wednesday.

    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.8% higher at 10,474.30.
    • The Indian rupee is expected to strengthen against the dollar as
better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing and private payrolls data affected
demand for safe-haven assets.
    • Indian government bond yields are likely to edge lower in early trade,
ahead of the central bank’s so-called special open market operation. The yield
on the benchmark 5.79% bond maturing in 2030 is likely to trade in a range of
5.80%-5.85%.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes closed higher on Wednesday to kick off the
third quarter as increasing optimism for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine
eased concerns that another round of business lockdowns was likely.
    • Asian stocks tracked Wall Street higher although sentiment was cautious
ahead of U.S. employment data while copper prices jumped to more than six-month
highs on a better global outlook and supply fears in top producer Chile.

    • The dollar was on the defensive against more growth-sensitive currencies,
following upbeat U.S. and European economic data but renewed worries about the
coronavirus blunted more aggressive risk taking.
    • U.S. Treasury yields on the long end of the curve shot higher on Wednesday
after data showed manufacturing activity rebounded in June and minutes from the
Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated yield curve control was not coming
anytime soon.
    • Oil prices dipped after the United States recorded its biggest one-day
spike in coronavirus cases and California reimposed some lockdown measures,
stoking worries a resurgence in COVID-19 cases will stall a recovery in fuel
demand.
    • Gold prices slipped, easing from a near eight-year high hit in the
previous session, as strong U.S. data and hopes for a potential COVID-19 vaccine
dented safe-haven sentiment.
      
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES           DEBT
 PNDF spot         75.58/75.61  July 1           (1,942.79) crores  (23.34) crores
 10-yr bond yield  5.84%        Month-to-date    (1,942.79) crores  (23.34) crores
                                Year-to-date     (20,456) crores    (1,06,982) crores
    
    (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)​

    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
    ($1 = 75.44 Indian rupees) 


 (Compiled by Pranay Prakash in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
