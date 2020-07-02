Morning News Call - India, July 2

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled.​ LIVECHAT - REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist of Quill Intelligence and former Federal Reserve advisor, speaks on where equities could go from here, the trajectory of the U.S. economic recovery, and the efficacy of the Federal Reserve's latest moves to prop up markets. To join the conversation at 8:30 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India's factory activity contracts for third straight month in June India's manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in June, albeit at a much shallower pace, as demand and output continued to suffer from three months of lockdowns to quell the spread of the coronavirus, a private survey showed. • India asks telcos, internet firms to block banned Chinese apps, ByteDance to hold talks India has ordered telecom companies and other internet providers to stop access to 59 banned Chinese-origin apps, according to notices seen by Reuters, intensifying efforts to crack down on such businesses following a border clash between the nations. • Fujifilm to partner with Dr. Reddy's to sell Avigan as COVID-19 treatment Japan's Fujifilm Holdings announced a deal with India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Dubai-based Global Response Aid (GRA) to sell its anti-flu drug Avigan for COVID-19 treatment globally excluding Japan, China and Russia. • India's fuel demand extends recovery in June India's fuel consumption rose in June compared with May, continuing with a gradual recovery as industrial and transport sectors reopened after a stringent lockdown, a government statement issued on Wednesday said. • NLC India boiler blast kills six, units shut for safety audit A boiler blast on Wednesday at lignite miner and electricity generator NLC India's plant in the southern Tamil Nadu state has killed six people, the company said, the second deadly accident at the plant in two months. • Carlyle to buy 25% of Bharti Airtel's data centre arm for $235 million Carlyle will buy a 25% stake in Indian telecom firm Bharti Airtel's data centre arm for $235 million, the U.S. private equity group said on Wednesday, as it taps into the rapid growth of digital services in India. • DHL temporarily suspends Chinese import shipments to India German logistics company DHL said on Wednesday it had temporarily suspended picking up import shipments from China to India, after border tensions between the countries led to clearance delays. • India's Bharti targeting collapsed satellite operator OneWeb -sources Indian conglomerate Bharti Enterprises is backing a bid for collapsed SoftBank-backed satellite operator OneWeb, two sources said, in a consortium that is supported by the British government. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Reopenings stall as U.S. records nearly 50,000 cases of COVID-19 in single day Governors of U.S. states hit hardest by the resurgent coronavirus halted or reversed steps to reopen their economies on Wednesday, led by California, the nation's most populous state and a new epicenter of the pandemic. • U.S. House passes bill to sanction Chinese banks over Hong Kong The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday that would penalize banks doing business with Chinese officials who implement a national security law that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called a "brutal, sweeping crackdown" on Hong Kong. • BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine shows potential in human trial A COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has shown potential and was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials, the companies said on Wednesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.8% higher at 10,474.30. • The Indian rupee is expected to strengthen against the dollar as better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing and private payrolls data affected demand for safe-haven assets. • Indian government bond yields are likely to edge lower in early trade, ahead of the central bank’s so-called special open market operation. The yield on the benchmark 5.79% bond maturing in 2030 is likely to trade in a range of 5.80%-5.85%. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes closed higher on Wednesday to kick off the third quarter as increasing optimism for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine eased concerns that another round of business lockdowns was likely. • Asian stocks tracked Wall Street higher although sentiment was cautious ahead of U.S. employment data while copper prices jumped to more than six-month highs on a better global outlook and supply fears in top producer Chile. • The dollar was on the defensive against more growth-sensitive currencies, following upbeat U.S. and European economic data but renewed worries about the coronavirus blunted more aggressive risk taking. • U.S. Treasury yields on the long end of the curve shot higher on Wednesday after data showed manufacturing activity rebounded in June and minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated yield curve control was not coming anytime soon. • Oil prices dipped after the United States recorded its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases and California reimposed some lockdown measures, stoking worries a resurgence in COVID-19 cases will stall a recovery in fuel demand. • Gold prices slipped, easing from a near eight-year high hit in the previous session, as strong U.S. data and hopes for a potential COVID-19 vaccine dented safe-haven sentiment. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.58/75.61 July 1 (1,942.79) crores (23.34) crores 10-yr bond yield 5.84% Month-to-date (1,942.79) crores (23.34) crores Year-to-date (20,456) crores (1,06,982) crores (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited)​ For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 75.44 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pranay Prakash in Bengaluru)