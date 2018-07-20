Morning News Call - India, July 20

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal at GST discussion in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • India approves bill to prosecute fugitive tycoons Indian authorities will be able to seize assets of fugitives accused of crimes involving sums over 1 billion rupees, under a bill approved by the lower house of parliament on Thursday. • Kotak's Q1 profit lags estimates as provisions surge Kotak Mahindra Bank posted a smaller-than-expected 12.3 percent rise in fiscal first-quarter net profit on higher provisions for treasury losses even as its bad loan ratio improved. • Police charge former finmin Chidambaram over telecoms deal India's federal police have charged former finance minister P. Chidambaram with abuse of his official position and criminal conspiracy over the approval of a telecoms deal in 2006, they said on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Bank of Japan's inflation target dims as prices barely budge Japan's annual core consumer inflation quickened slightly in June but the rise was due largely to recent gains in oil costs with prices of other goods barely picking up, a setback for the Bank of Japan's mission to get inflation to 2 percent. • Trump criticizes Federal Reserve interest rate policy despite strong economy U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized Federal Reserve policy even though most economists believe the highest inflation in seven years and lowest unemployment in 40 years justify recent interest rate rises and a strong U.S. dollar. • China boosts liquidity, set for more policy easing as trade war threatens economy Chinese policymakers are pumping more liquidity into the financial system and channelling credit to small and medium-sized firms, and Beijing looks set to further loosen monetary conditions to mitigate threats to growth from a heated Sino-U.S. trade war. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 11,011.50, up 0.3 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar, as the Chinese yuan continued to lose ground, dragging down regional currencies and equities. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade largely unchanged ahead of a fresh supply of notes today, even as traders closely track the rupee's exchange rate. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.76 percent-7.82 percent band till the auction result. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday after earnings disappointed and trade jitters escalated over worries that the European Union could slap retaliatory tariffs on goods imported from the United States. • Most Asian stock markets retreated after China allowed its yuan currency to slide further, stoking concerns Beijing's currency management could become the next flash point in a fierce trade conflict with the United States. • The dollar was on the defensive against the yen and euro after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed concern about the currency's strength and the Federal Reserve's interest rate increases. • The U.S. yield curve flattened, close to levels not seen in 11 years, on Thursday as upbeat data on the jobs market and business activity reinforced the view of further interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve. • Oil prices gained after Saudi Arabia's OPEC governor said the kingdom's exports are likely to fall next month and inventories may be squeezed in the third quarter. • Gold eased for a sixth straight session, having slipped to a one-year low in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar firmed. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.99/69.02 July 19 -$45.79 mln -$70.02 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.78 pct Month-to-date -$343.12 mln -$296.05 mln Year-to-date -$1.13 bln -$6.08 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.0100 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)