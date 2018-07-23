Morning News Call - India, July 23

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to sign statement of intent to collaborate in the Aspirational Districts Programme in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal to speak on GST at a meeting of traders in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • India cuts sales tax across sectors to ease pain of traders and consumers India slashed the sales tax rate on over 50 products on Saturday in a move aimed at appealing to traders and the middle classes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government eyes next year's elections. • HDFC Bank net profit misses estimates on higher provisions HDFC Bank posted a 18.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit but missed analysts' estimates as the lender chose to include all mark-to-market losses in the first quarter, leading to higher provisions. • UPL Corp to buy Platform Specialty's agrochemical business Arysta for $4.2 billion UPL Corp on Friday said it would buy the agrochemicals business of Platform Specialty Products Corp for $4.2 billion in cash. • Wipro sees strong demand for services from financial clients Wipro said it was seeing strong demand for its services from clients in banking, financial services and insurance, while it faces challenges in its India business and in the U.S. healthcare sector. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • G20 calls for stepped-up trade dialogue; no agreement on path forward Global finance leaders called on Sunday for stepped-up dialogue to prevent trade and geopolitical tensions from hurting growth, but ended a two-day G20 meeting with little consensus on how to resolve multiple disputes over U.S. tariff actions. • Trump says his campaign was spied upon illegally, offers no evidence U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that documents released by the FBI relating to a former adviser's ties to Russia showed that his campaign for the 2016 presidential election had been illegally spied upon by U.S. law enforcement, but offered no evidence to support his assertion. • ZTE's Hong Kong shares jump as U.S. lawmakers cut measure from bill Shares of China's ZTE Corp rose in Hong Kong after U.S. lawmakers cut measures from a defence bill that would have reinstated sanctions on the telecommunications equipment maker. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 11,034.50, up 0.1 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the U.S. currency amid a broad decline in the dollar after President Donald Trump expressed displeasure over its strength. • Indian government bonds are likely to open lower following tracking U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments on interest rates and on imposing tariffs on all $500 billion Chinese goods. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.76 percent-7.82 percent band till the auction result. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Friday as escalating trade anxieties driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats against China offset a string of robust earnings led by Microsoft. • Asian shares dipped on fears of more protectionist measures from the United States while the dollar declined against major currencies after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised the Federal Reserve's tightening policy. • The dollar fell to a two-week low versus the Japanese yen, dropping below 110.77 after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed discomfort with the greenback's strength. • The U.S. yield curve reached its steepest level in more than three weeks on Friday afternoon as President Donald Trump criticized the speed of the Federal Reserve's pace of interest rate hikes. • Oil prices were mixed as finance ministers and central bank governors from the G20 warned that risks to global growth have increased with rising trade and geopolitical tensions among other vulnerabilities. • Gold prices rose further as the dollar eased to its lowest in nearly two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised the Federal Reserve's interest rate tightening policy. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.83/68.86 July 20 $45.10 mln $245.50 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.78 pct Month-to-date -$378.30 mln -$50.55 mln Year-to-date -$1.17 bln -$5.83 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.7300 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)