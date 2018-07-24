Morning News Call - India, July 24

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • Over 20 Indian banks sign pact for faster bad-loan resolution More than 20 Indian lenders on Monday signed a pact aimed at faster resolution of bad loans, officials said, while more could join by the end of the week in what is the latest bid to cut record levels of soured assets in Asia's third-biggest economy. • Delay in shutting down NTPC power plant led to deadly blast in India - probe An explosion of hot gas at a boiler at NTPC's Unchahar power plant last year that killed 45 workers was the result of an "error in judgement" by some of the plant's most experienced operators, according to an internal report on the state-run electricity producer's biggest disaster. • Ground water in Vedanta's Indian smelter contains heavy metals -minister Ground water in Vedanta Resources' south Indian copper smelter contains heavy metals exceeding limits for drinking water, India's junior minister for water resources, Arjun Ram Meghwal, told lawmakers on Monday. • PNB fraud defendant Choksi fears "mob lynching" in India One of the main defendants in India's largest bank fraud case made a court application on Monday for cancellation of an arrest warrant against him, citing fears for his life because of a growing number of mob lynchings in the country. • ACC Q1 profit beats expectations Cement producer ACC posted a higher-than-expected 1.2 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, helped by a fall in expenses. • Hindustan Zinc Q1 profit rises 1.5 percent Hindustan Zinc, a unit of Vedanta, posted a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Monday, helped by higher sales. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Japan's factory growth slowest in over 1-1/2 years, new orders weaken - flash PMI Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in over 1-1/2 years in July, a preliminary private survey showed, in a worrying sign an intensifying global trade war is starting to put the brakes on major exporting economies. • Iran dismisses angry Trump warning against threatening U.S. Iran on Monday dismissed an angry warning from U.S. President Donald Trump that Tehran risked dire consequences "the like of which few throughout history have suffered before" if it made threats against the United States. • Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs Alphabet on Monday reported that expenses from its Google search business grew more slowly in the second quarter while revenue rose more steeply than analysts had anticipated, boosting profit above Wall Street targets and pushing shares up. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,095. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar following a rise in long-term Treasury yields to their highest level in more than a month. • Indian government bonds are likely to open lower tracking a sharp spike in U.S. Treasury yields, while state debt auction will add to supply in the market. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.79 percent-7.85 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq index rose on Monday as a jump in 10-year bond yields boosted financial sector stocks and investors anticipated continued strength in corporate earnings and U.S. economic growth. • Global bond markets were tense amid talk of central bank tightening and the risk of a robust reading on U.S. economic growth later in the week, though stellar results from internet giant Alphabet supported tech stocks in Asia. • The dollar weakened slightly in early trade, as Japanese exporters bought the yen, offsetting earlier greenback gains made after U.S. Treasury yields rose on expectations the Federal Reserve would persist with its rate hikes this year. • Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in five weeks on Monday as the Federal Reserve was seen as likely to continue raising interest rates despite criticism from President Donald Trump. • Oil prices extended losses as attention shifted to the risk of oversupply, with market participants shrugging off escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. • Gold prices edged lower as the dollar steadied and U.S. Treasury yields rose on expectations that the Federal Reserve would likely continue raising interest rates. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.82/68.85 July 23 $37.62 mln $54.15 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.81 pct Month-to-date -$329.62 mln $3.60 mln Year-to-date -$1.12 bln -$5.78 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]