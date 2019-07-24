Morning News Call - India, July 24

(The PNDF spot and 10-year bond yield closing numbers were interchanged in the July 23 edition of this newsletter.)​ To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Junior Finance Minister Anurag Thakur at Income Tax Day event in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - EQUITIES WATCH Equities reporters at Reuters covering Europe and the Americas discuss trends in stock markets at 6pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Indian banks pulled up by Supreme Court for 'collusion' with real estate firm India's top court on Tuesday said several banks had colluded with Amrapali Developers, one of India's largest real estate firms, in the misappropriation of loans meant for housing projects. • India moves to overhaul labour laws in bid to boost job creation India moved on Tuesday to overhaul decades-old labour laws, some dating from British colonial rule, by introducing two key measures in parliament that aim to make it easier for industry to meet labour standards and create more jobs. • RBI names Kanungo to run monetary policy after Acharya quits India's central bank said on Tuesday it had assigned deputy governor B.P. Kanungo to run the monetary policy portfolio after the resignation of fellow deputy governor Viral Acharya. • Reliance's talks on stake sale to Saudi Aramco stall: sources Reliance Industries talks to grant a minority stake in its refining assets to Saudi Aramco have hit a roadblock over the valuation and structure of the deal, two people familiar with the matter said. • Indian businessman Pramod Mittal detained in Bosnia Indian businessman Pramod Mittal has been detained by police at a company in northern Bosnia on suspicion of organised crime and abuse of office, a prosecutor said on Tuesday. • Trump touches off storm in India with Kashmir mediation offer Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi never asked U.S. President Donald Trump to help mediate with Pakistan in their dispute over the Kashmir region, the government said on Tuesday, after Trump's comments set off a storm of criticism. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Tuesday called it a good sign that top U.S. officials would be traveling to China to discuss reviving stalled trade talks, and said he expected Beijing to start buying U.S. agriculture products soon. • Japan's Nissan to double global job cuts to over 10,000 -source Nissan Motor plans to expand job cuts to over 10,000 to help turn around its business, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, showing the tough road ahead for an automaker grappling with management upheaval. • Stepping into power, Britain's Johnson seeks more diverse cabinet Taking over as Britain's prime minister on Wednesday, Boris Johnson is expected unveil a more diverse top team in a government to be tasked with delivering Brexit by the end of October, with or without a deal. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,328.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the U.S. currency, weighed by a further advance on the dollar index and crude oil. • Indian government bonds are likely to open little changed, as comments from the central bank governor that hurt expectations of aggressive monetary easing continued to affect mood. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.45%-6.50% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq approached record highs on Tuesday, lifted by upbeat quarterly reports from Coca-Cola and United Technologies and on optimism the United States would resolve its trade conflict with China. • Asian shares nudged higher amid hints of progress in the Sino-U.S. trade saga, while the dollar hit two-month highs on the euro as investors wagered on a dovish outcome from the European Central Bank's coming policy meeting. • The euro slipped to a two-month low, as markets waited to gauge the European Central Bank's stance on policy amid bubbling expectations that it could eventually lower interest rates and join the global easing trend. • U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday on a report that U.S. negotiators are heading to China to discuss trade terms, boosting hopes that the two countries may deescalate a trade war that has weighed on economic growth. • Oil prices rose, extending gains after an industry group reported a much bigger than expected drop in U.S. inventories, while the U.S. Navy said it may have downed a second Iranian drone last week. • Gold prices edged higher, recovering from a one-week low touched in the previous session, on expectations of an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve and escalating tensions in the Middle East. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.93/68.96 July 23 - $15.74 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.464% Month-to-date -$1.48 bln $689.02 mln Year-to-date $9.86 bln -$711.74 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.0980 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru)