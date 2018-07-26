Morning News Call - India, July 26

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:15 am: Canara Bank annual general meeting in Bengaluru. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 02:00 pm: IndusInd Bank annual general meeting in Pune. 02:00 pm: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at launch of “Innovate India” platform in New Delhi. TRADING INDIA FORUM - STARMINE StarMine provides a suite of proprietary alpha-generating analytics and models spanning sectors, regions, and markets. We speak to Steven Carroll, Head of Market Development, Investment and Advisory, Asia Pacific at Thomson Reuters, who will explain to us how he expects the current and next quarterly earnings to pan out and how one can use StarMine to enhance estimates.  To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • JSW Steel Q1 profit surges nearly four-fold on domestic sales JSW Steel reported a better-than-expected first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher steel prices and robust domestic demand. • IndiGo grounds five Airbus planes after P&W engine glitches IndiGo Airlines has grounded five Airbus A320neo planes at New Delhi airport after issues with Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines, India's biggest low-cost carrier said on Wednesday. • Hero MotoCorp Q1 profit misses estimates The world's largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp, posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, hit by higher cost of materials. • NSE, SGX resume talks to collaborate at international finance hub in India Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) and India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) said on Wednesday they had resumed talks on a potential collaboration at an international financial centre in western India. • Larsen & Toubro June-qtr profit beats estimates Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday posted a 36 percent rise in June-quarter net profit, beating street estimates, helped by strong performance in its infrastructure business. • Dead baby found on AirAsia India flight - police A dead baby was found abandoned inside the lavatory of an AirAsia India flight that landed in New Delhi on Wednesday, police and the airline said. • Bharti Infratel Q1 profit falls Indian telecom tower company Bharti Infratel's first-quarter profit fell 3.9 percent, hurt by higher expenses and exits from co-location sites where a tower is used by more than one wireless carrier. • Ambuja Cements posts 27 pct rise in Q2 profit, beats expectations Ambuja Cements posted a 27 percent growth in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating market estimates, helped by higher cement sales and lower expenses. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump eases car tariff threat as U.S., EU launch talks to quell trade tensions In what the EU chief called a "major concession," U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on Wednesday to refrain from imposing car tariffs while the two sides launch negotiations to cut other trade barriers, easing the threat of a transatlantic trade war. • Facebook's grim forecast: privacy push will erode profits for years Facebook's shares lost as much as a quarter of their value on Wednesday after executives said that profit margins would plummet for several years due to the costs of improving privacy safeguards and slowing usage in the biggest advertising markets. • Qualcomm investors cheer end of NXP deal doomed by China-U.S. tensions Qualcomm, the world's biggest maker of chips for mobile phones, said on Wednesday it would drop its $44 billion bid for NXP Semiconductors after failing to secure regulatory approval from China against a backdrop of widening trade tensions. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 11,169.00, up 0.3 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar after the European Union and the U.S. voiced a desire to lower trade barriers, boosting regional currencies. • Indian government bonds are likely to open lower, as a third straight session of gains in crude oil prices further intensified inflationary concerns. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.76 percent-7.82 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street rose on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump secured concessions from the European Union on trade, while a disappointing quarterly report from Facebook after the bell slammed its stock and threatened to put the brakes on a tech rally. • Asian stocks edged higher, taking comfort from gains on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work toward eliminating trade barriers on industrial goods. • The dollar sagged and the euro advanced, as the United States and the European Union agreed to begin talks to lower tariffs, easing immediate concerns about worsening global trade tensions. • U.S. Treasury yields hits session highs across maturities on Wednesday afternoon after President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker announced they had agreed to work on lowering trade barriers at a meeting in Washington. • Brent crude led oil prices higher, extending gains into a third day after Saudi Arabia suspended crude shipments through a strategic Red Sea shipping lane and as data showed U.S. inventories fell to a 3-1/2 year low. • Gold prices inched up early as the dollar eased after U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work towards eliminating trade barriers. 