Morning News Call - India, July 3

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. LIVECHAT - EQUITIES WATCH Join our Reuters correspondents in London and New York for a discussion on the stock markets and company earnings at 6:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Wilful defaults in India cross $21 billion in 2018-19 India's state-owned banks had classified 1.50 trillion rupees worth of loans as "wilful defaults" in 2018-19, with the biggest lender State Bank of India accounting for nearly a third, the finance minister said in the parliament. • IOC close to deal for Panama-flagged vessel as Indian vessels fail to match India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp is close to chartering a Panama-flagged ship rather than an Indian vessel in its first five-year tender to hire an oil tanker with scrubbers that remove sulphur emissions, sources with knowledge of the matter said. • Shares in ICRA fall after CEO placed on leave amid probe Shares in ICRA Ltd, the Indian unit of Moody's Investors Service, fell on Tuesday after the credit rating agency sent its chief executive officer on leave because of a probe into a ratings decision it took last year. • Tool maker JK Files in talks to acquire Turkey's Makina Takim - sources Indian industrial tool manufacturer JK Files is in talks to take over Turkey's Makina Takim, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China services sector growth slows in June as export orders shrink - Caixin PMI Growth in China's services sector slowed to a four-month low in June as new orders from overseas customers fell, a private survey showed, adding to signs of strain on the economy as the U.S.-Sino trade war drags on. • EU leaders choose France's Lagarde for ECB after marathon summit European Union leaders agreed on Tuesday to name France's Christine Lagarde as the new head of the European Central Bank and sealed a deal on filling the EU's other top four jobs after marathon talks that have exposed deep divisions in the bloc. • Villagers accuse city of seizing water as drought parches "India's Detroit" In the small village of Bangarampettai, 20 miles from India's manufacturing capital Chennai, about 150 people last month "captured" a water tanker, breaking its windscreen and deflating its tyres before handing it over to a nearby police station. People living on the outskirts of this southern Indian metropolis are blocking roads and laying siege to tanker lorries because they fear their water reserves are being sacrificed so city dwellers, businesses and luxury hotels don't run out. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.2% higher at 11,966.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar amid the biggest decline in crude oil in a month, which was offset by losses in most other regional currencies. • Indian government bonds are likely to gain in early trade, tracking a slump in crude oil prices overnight. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.81% - 6.87% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks managed modest gains on Tuesday after holding near the unchanged mark for much of the session as enthusiasm over the U.S.-China trade truce faded after the United States threatened tariffs on additional European goods. • Asian shares fell as initial enthusiasm over the latest U.S.-China trade truce was overtaken by fresh concerns over Washington's threat of tariffs on additional European goods. • The dollar struggled, having been nudged off two-week highs as fading optimism over any near-term Sino-U.S. trade deal revived safe-haven demand and drove U.S. yields down. • U.S. Treasury prices rose on Tuesday, driving 10-year yields below 2%, on renewed safe-haven demand due to anxiety about slowing global economic growth and reduced optimism about the restart on U.S.-China trade talks. • Oil prices edged higher after a steep fall in the previous session, supported by extended output cuts by OPEC and its allies despite concerns that a slowing global economy could crimp demand. • Gold prices climbed over 1% to hit a one-week high, helped by a subdued dollar as renewed concerns over global trade encouraged safe-haven demand and drove down U.S. yields. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.02/69.05 July 2 -$74.34 mln $94.15 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.85% Month-to-date -$125.14 mln $117.91 mln Year-to-date $11.21 bln -$1.28 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.8750 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)