Market News
July 3, 2020 / 3:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Morning News Call - India, July 3

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:30 am: SBI Managing Director C.S. Shetty and Punjab National Bank MD &
CEO C.H.S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao at FICCI’s webinar.
    12:00 pm: DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey at the digital launch ceremony
of Bharat Bond Series II.
    
        
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Apple supplier Foxconn, others hit as India holds up imports from
China-sources
    India's additional scrutiny of imports from China has disrupted operations
at plants owned by Apple supplier Foxconn in southern India, three sources told
Reuters, and other foreign firms are also facing delays as tensions between the
two countries build.
    • China hopes India corrects actions against Chinese firms immediately
    China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that it hopes India would correct
its discriminatory actions against Chinese companies immediately, after India
banned Chinese mobile apps amid a border crisis between the two countries.

    • Unilever's India unit to rebrand 'Fair & Lovely' cream to 'Glow & Lovely'
    The Indian arm of global consumer giant Unilever said on Thursday it would
rebrand its skin-lightening cream 'Fair & Lovely' to 'Glow & Lovely,' after
facing backlash that the name promoted negative stereotypes towards darker skin
tones.
    • PM Modi shuts Weibo account after banning Chinese apps
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deleted his account on Sina Weibo,
China's answer to Twitter, an Indian government source and the company said, as
tensions between the two countries continue to simmer over a border skirmish.

    • World's e-waste "unsustainable", says UN report citing China, India and
U.S.
    Across the river from Delhi's Red Fort, the grim neighbourhood of Seelampur
lives off what consumers in the modern world throw away - their broken or
obsolete electronic and electrical goods. Home to one of the world's largest
markets for e-waste, Seelampur exemplifies the challenge highlighted in a
U.N.-led report released on Thursday.
    • Indian police allege fraud by GVK chairman, others at Mumbai airport
    India's federal police have filed a criminal complaint against the chairman
of conglomerate GVK Group and others for alleged fraud in the development of
Mumbai's international airport that resulted in the government losing more than
$92 million.
    • India's June gold imports plunge on record price, lockdown
India's gold imports plunged 86% year-on-year in June due to record high prices
and as international air travel was banned and many jewellery shops closed amid
a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, a government source
said.
    • Other deaths spike in Indian city ravaged by coronavirus
    A large Indian city badly hit by the coronavirus has recorded a sharp rise
in deaths not attributed to the outbreak, according to official data and burial
records, highlighting how the pandemic has affected general healthcare.

    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • U.S. job growth roars back, but COVID-19 resurgence threatens recovery
    The U.S. economy created jobs at a record clip in June as more restaurants
and bars reopened, but 31.5 million Americans were collecting unemployment
checks in the middle of the month, and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases suggested
the labor market could suffer a setback in July.
    • China's services sector grows at fastest pace in over a decade in June -
Caixin PMI
    China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade in
June as the easing of coronavirus-related lockdown measures revised consumer
demand, a private survey showed on Friday, though companies continued to shed
jobs.
    • U.S. coronavirus cases hit new global record, rising over 55,000 in single
day
    The United States reported more than 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday,
the largest daily increase any country has ever reported, according to a Reuters
tally.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.4% higher at 10,596.00.
    • The Indian rupee is expected to strengthen further against the U.S.
currency, tracking the dollar’s losses in currency futures and the
non-deliverable forwards.
    • Indian government bond yields are likely to edge higher in early trade,
ahead of a fresh supply of notes at a weekly debt auction today. The yield on
the benchmark 5.79% bond maturing in 2030 is likely to trade in a range of
5.82%-5.88% until the auction today.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Wall Street closed higher and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high
on Thursday as investors headed into their long holiday weekend buoyed by a
record surge in payrolls, which provided assurance that the U.S. economic
recovery was well under way.
    • Asian shares rallied to a four-month high on robust U.S. payrolls data and
a brisk pickup in Chinese service sector activity but a surge in coronavirus
cases in the United States kept a lid on further risk-taking.
    • The dollar was hemmed into a narrow range, supported by safe-haven flows
as a resurgence of the coronavirus in the United States discouraged some
investors from taking on excessive risk.
    • U.S. Treasury yields, which rose on Thursday after better-than-expected
June jobs data, slipped later in the session ahead of a long holiday weekend,
which could bring more troubling news in the battle against the coronavirus
outbreak.
    • Crude prices fell as the resurgence of the coronavirus globally and in the
United States, the world's largest oil consumer, dimmed the prospects of fuel
demand recovery.
    • Gold was flat, trading in a narrow $4 range, as worries over surging
coronavirus cases globally and lingering trade tensions between the United
States and China overshadowed strong U.S. jobs data.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES           DEBT
 PNDF spot         74.95/74.98  July 2           (1,685.16) crores  362.51 crores
 10-yr bond yield  5.84%        Month-to-date    (3,628) crores     339 crores
                                Year-to-date     (22,141) crores    (1,06,620) crores
    
    (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)​

    ($1 = 74.74 Indian rupees)


 (Compiled by Pranay Prakash in Bengaluru)
