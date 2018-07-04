FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 3:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Morning News Call - India, July 4

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    10:45 am: Federal Cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi.
    2:00 pm: Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu to meet trading houses and major
exporters in New Delhi.
    2:20 pm: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal and Coal Secretary Inder Jit Singh at an
event in New Delhi.
    2:30 pm: Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Minister Giriraj Singh at awards
event in New Delhi.

    
    GMF: MARKETS FOCUS
    Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia/Pacific at futures brokerage OANDA,
joins us to talk about markets and cues to watch and what next to expect from
Asian central banks, especially after Bank Indonesia's surprise 50 bps hike last
week at 9:30 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • EXCLUSIVE-India's PNB to shutter most operations in fraud-hit Mumbai
branch
    India's Punjab National Bank is closing nearly all its operations in a
Mumbai branch that was at the heart of a $2 billion fraud, according to four
sources with knowledge of the decision.
    • India asks WhatsApp to curb spread of false messages
    India has asked Facebook-owned WhatsApp messenger to take steps to prevent
the circulation of false texts and provocative content that have led to a series
of lynchings and mob beatings across the country in the past few
months. 
    • Anil Agarwal faces shareholder resistance to $1 billion Vedanta bid
    Billionaire Anil Agarwal faces investor resistance to his $1 billion bid to
buy out minority shareholders in Vedanta Resources and take the London-listed
Indian miner private.
    • IHH Healthcare submits revised bid for Fortis Healthcare 
    Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd said on Tuesday it had submitted an enhanced
binding offer for Indian hospital chain Fortis Healthcare.
    • Vedanta seeks to stop Tamil Nadu state's interference with copper smelter
    Vedanta Ltd has sought a permanent injunction against the Tamil Nadu state
government from interfering with the operations of its copper smelter, according
to a petition filed with the country's environmental court.
    • Maharashtra softens plastic ban after industry lobbying
    Maharashtra has eased a ban against single-use plastic, just over a week
after it was imposed, following what sources said was intense lobbying by
multinational companies and plastic industry bodies for softer rules and
extensions.
 
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Former Malaysian PM pleads not guilty to breach of trust, abuse of power 
    In a stunning fall from grace, Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak
was charged in court as part of an investigation into allegations of extensive
corruption and misappropriation at a state fund he founded. 
    • China services sector grows at fastest pace in 4 months in June - Caixin
PMI
    Growth in China's services sector accelerated in June to a four-month high,
buoyed by a pickup in new businesses and a sustained increase in employment, a
private survey showed.
    • China court bans Micron chip sales in patent case - Taiwan's UMC
    A Chinese court has temporarily barred Micron Technology Inc from selling 26
chip products in the mainland in a ruling over a patent infringement case with
Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp, UMC said.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    The SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 10,707.00, down 0.2
percent from its previous close.
    The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the U.S. currency on the
back of a Chinese yuan-led rebound in regional currencies. The dollar index’s
losses amid decline in long-term U.S. yields added to the positive tone for the
rupee.
    The Indian government bonds are likely trade with a negative bias tracking
firm crude oil prices that worsen the outlook for inflation.The yield on the
benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.86
percent -7.91 percent band today.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Wall Street dipped on Tuesday, weighed down by Apple, Facebook and other
technology stocks, in a trading session ending early ahead of the U.S. July 4
holiday.
    • Asian stocks were on shaky ground while the Chinese yuan stood near
11-month lows as the spectre of a Sino-U.S. trade war haunted investors ahead of
an end-of-week deadline for U.S. tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese
imports.
    • Major currencies marked time while the Chinese yuan recovered from
11-month lows, after efforts by authorities the previous day to calm financial
markets which had been rattled by worries about trade wars.
    • U.S. Treasury yields declined on Tuesday, pinning the yield curve at its
flattest level in nearly 11 years as U.S. stocks slipped in a shortened session,
stoking a safe-haven bid for U.S. government debt.
    • Oil prices edged up, lifted by a report of declining U.S. fuel inventories
amid the ongoing crude supply outage at Syncrude Canada in Alberta, which
usually supplies the United States.
    • Gold prices rose to a one-week high early, rebounding from a seven-month
low touched in the previous session, as the dollar weakened against the yen and
an end-of-week deadline loomed for U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         68.62/68.65  July 3           -$152.16 mln  $2.92 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.883 pct    Month-to-date    -             $136.12 mln
                                Year-to-date     -$764.37 mln  -$5.64 bln
 
    
    
    ($1 = 68.5450 Indian rupees)
    
    

 (Compiled by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
