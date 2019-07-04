Morning News Call - India, July 4

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. LIVECHAT - BONDS UPDATE Reuters European Government Bonds Correspondent Virginia Furness delves into fixed income markets at 5:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • PREVIEW-India's budget likely to hike spending to combat slumping growth Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Friday will unveil a budget that is expected to cut taxes on business and raise spending in a bid to shore up consumption and faltering economic growth. • RBI to regulate housing finance firms, review assets - sources India will soon give the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) power to regulate housing finance companies, which will almost certainly lead to the lenders facing stringent asset quality reviews, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. • Modest rise in Indian military spending likely, modernisation on hold India is likely to stick to a modest rise in defence spending in the 2019/2020 budget due on Friday because of tight government finances, officials said, further delaying a long-planned military modernisation programme. • India's services activity contracts in June for first time in a year India's dominant services activity contracted for the first time in more than a year in June, dragged down by slowing new business growth which in turn curtailed hiring, a private survey showed on Wednesday. • POLL-Going for growth, India set to borrow more - economists India's government will turn on the fiscal taps in the federal budget on Friday and revise its borrowing target slightly higher for this year and next, prompted by a slowing economy and weak jobs growth, a Reuters poll of economists showed. • Owner of India's biggest media house faces shareholder backlash A group of minority shareholders in India's Bharat Nidhi Ltd, a company owned by Indian media baron Vineet Jain, have sent multiple complaints to the market regulator against a proposed share buyback they say "grossly undervalues" the company. • L&T buys controlling stake in Mindtree Mindtree Ltd said on Wednesday that conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd has acquired a 60.06% stake in the Indian IT services company. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump officials say U.S.-China trade talks to resume next week Top representatives from the United States and China are arranging to resume talks next week to try to resolve a year-long trade war between the world's two largest economies, Trump administration officials said on Wednesday. • Rahul Gandhi calls for change as he quits as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leader of opposition Congress party, said on Wednesday he had asked party bosses to find a successor after he took responsibility for losing a general election that has left the party in crisis. • North Korea says U.S. 'hell-bent on hostile acts' despite wanting to talk North Korea's mission to the United Nations accused the United States on Wednesday of being "more and more hell-bent on hostile acts" against Pyongyang, despite President Donald Trump wanting talks between the two countries. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.1% higher at 11,962.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar following disappointing U.S. data, which increased the likelihood of aggressive monetary easing by the Federal Reserve. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade higher in early session tracking a fall in U.S. treasury yields, even as traders await the country’s annual economic survey and tomorrow’s federal budget announcement. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.80% - 6.85% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with each of the major indexes closing at a record high, as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve would take a more dovish turn as a raft of data provided more evidence of a slowing economy. • Asian stocks advanced, tracking sharp gains on Wall Street as recent data from multiple sectors pointed to slowing economic growth in the United States, bolstering the prospect of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. • The dollar was on the back foot, trading near a one-week low versus the yen as falling Treasury yields fuelled expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month for the first time in a decade. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday with 10-year yields hitting their lowest in over 2-1/2 years as euro zone yields tumbled on record lows on bets the European Central Bank's next chief would stay a dovish course to help the euro zone economy. • Oil prices inched lower after solid gains the day before, pressured by data showing a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. crude stockpiles. • Gold prices were steady after hitting a one-week high in the previous session, as gains in stock markets offset support from a weaker dollar and prospects of an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.91/68.94 July 3 -$56.68 mln -$74 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.83% Month-to-date -$350.24 mln $43.91 mln Year-to-date $10.99 bln -$1.36 bln