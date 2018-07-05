Morning News Call - India, July 5

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 8:30 am: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, NSE CEO Vikram Limaye at listing ceremony of debt securities of Indore Municipal Corporation in Mumbai. 9:30 am: Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia to release OECD-ICRIER report on “Agricultural Policies in India” at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Reliance Industries annual general meeting in Mumbai. GMF: COMMODITIES FOCUS Gavin Maguire, Reuters Editor-in-charge for commodities in Asia, joins us to discuss cues, views and charts guiding the commodity markets over the next few months at 9:30 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • WhatsApp in India says partnership with government, society needed to combat misinformation Facebook Inc's WhatsApp messenger service has responded to a call from India's technology ministry to curb the spread of false information on its platform, saying such a task required a partnership between the pair as well as with society in general. • India hikes crop prices as Modi woos farmers ahead of election India on Wednesday raised the government-mandated price for summer-sown crops such as rice and cotton by the most since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, as he looks to woo millions of poor farmers ahead of a general election next year. • Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel may need asset sales to get EU nod for JV Top managers at Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel have reached out to the European Commission to seek approval for a landmark joint venture deal, with legal experts and analysts saying they might have to sell assets to get it. • RBI tightens banks' statutory auditor rules India's central bank on Wednesday tightened rules on banks' statutory auditors saying it reserved the right to not approve appointments of such auditors for a specified period if their audit quality was not found satisfactory. • Carmaker Jaguar says 'bad Brexit' would mean it could not stay in UK Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said on Wednesday a so-called "hard Brexit" would cost it $1.59 billion a year, curtailing its future operations in the United Kingdom. • Shriram Transport Finance says group firm will honour NCD repayment Shriram Transport Finance said on Wednesday group firm SVL has the wherewithal to honour repayment on non-convertible debentures guaranteed by it. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China commerce ministry warns US tariffs will hit global supply chain China's commerce ministry said that U.S. tariffs will hit global supply chains including foreign companies in China, reiterating that Beijing does not want to fight a trade war started by the United States. • Iran threatens to cut cooperation with nuclear body after Trump move Iran could reduce its co-operation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, President Hassan Rouhani told the body's head on Wednesday, after he warned U.S. President Donald Trump of "consequences" of fresh sanctions against Iranian oil sales. • Two Britons poisoned with Novichok nerve agent near where Russian spy was struck down Two British citizens are critically ill after they were exposed to Novichok, the same nerve agent that struck down a former Russian agent and his daughter in March, Britain's top counter-terrorism officer said on Wednesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 10,774.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar as investors await minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June meeting, which may provide cues about the potential impact of current trade tensions on the pace of future monetary tightening. • The Indian government bonds are likely to edge higher in early trade on short covering following a fall in crude oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.82 percent- 7.87 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Asian stocks were shaky while major currencies barely budged, as financial markets remained in a state of anxious uncertainty on the eve of a U.S. deadline to slap tariffs on Chinese imports. • Major currencies were on tenterhooks on the eve of Washington's deadline to impose tariffs on Chinese imports while the yuan held steady after the central bank this week sought to stem its recent tumble. • Oil prices fell after U.S. President Donald Trump sent a strident tweet demanding that OPEC cut prices for crude. • Gold prices were little changed, after hitting a one-week high in the previous session, as the dollar eased and the markets awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy meeting later in day. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.71/68.74 July 4 -$41.49 mln $287.89 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.85 pct Month-to-date -$120.66 mln $409.72 mln Year-to-date -$908.09 mln -$5.37 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.6850 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru)