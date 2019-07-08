Morning News Call - India, July 8

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 4:00 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to meet RBI board in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • India proposes higher minimum public shareholding in listed companies India proposed raising the minimum public shareholding required in listed companies to 35% from 25%, in a surprise move on Friday that triggered concerns there will be a lot of enforced share sales. • PNB says detects 38 billion rupee fraud Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday said it had reported a borrowing fraud of 38.05 billion Indian rupees in Bhushan Power & Steel's account to the country's central bank. • India hikes gold import duty, industry fears smuggling surge India raised the import duties on gold and other precious metals on Friday in a surprise move that industry officials say could dampen retail demand and boost smuggling in the world's second-biggest bullion consumer. • India raises import tariffs, taxes on the super rich as it seeks growth India raised import tariffs on nearly 75 items including gold and automobile parts in its budget on Friday and increased taxes on the rich to help pay for recapitalising banks and supporting small business in a bid to revive sagging growth. • Mindtree top bosses exit days after L&T takes control Mindtree said on Friday its top bosses, including Chief Executive Officer Rostow Ravanan, have submitted their resignations to the board, days after conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) took a controlling stake. • India proposes tax benefits for electric vehicles to promote sales India proposed tax waivers on Friday on the purchase of electric vehicles and removed import taxes on some auto components to help boost sales and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. • India to closely monitor shadow lending sector -minister India will closely monitor its shadow lending sector, the finance minister said on Saturday, a day after announcing the central bank would get much more regulatory authority over non-banking financial companies. • Jaguar Land Rover to build electric cars at UK plant Jaguar Land Rover is making a multi-million pound investment to build electric vehicles in Britain, in a major boost for the UK government and a sector hit by the slump in diesel sales and Brexit uncertainty. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Deutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs in 7.4 billion euro overhaul Deutsche Bank is to axe vast swathes of its trading desks in one of the biggest overhauls to an investment bank since the aftermath of the financial crisis, in a restructuring that will see 18,000 jobs go and cost 7.4 billion euros. • Japan machinery orders fall most in 8 months in worrying sign for economy Japan's core machinery orders fell by the most in eight months in a worrying sign that global trade tensions are taking a toll on corporate investment, casting doubt that solid domestic demand can help offset external pressure on the export-reliant economy. • Iran ratchets up tensions with higher enrichment, draws warnings Iran said on Sunday it will shortly boost its uranium enrichment above a cap set by a landmark 2015 nuclear deal, prompting a warning 'to be careful' from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has pressured Tehran to renegotiate the pact. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.4 percent lower at 11,770.00, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar after a buoyant U.S. jobs report cast doubts over the pace of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. • Indian government bonds are likely to rise in early session, after the government in the federal budget announced plans to raise part of its borrowings from overseas markets. The yield on the benchmark 7.26 percent bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.62 percent-6.70 percent today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks dipped on Friday, as the S&P 500 snapped a three-day streak of record closes, following an unexpectedly strong U.S. payrolls report that led investors to reassess how dovish a stance the Federal Reserve may take at its next meeting. • Asian shares fell, after strong U.S. jobs data tempered expectations for a Fed rate cut, while the Turkish lira hovered near two-week lows on worries about central bank independence. • The dollar rose broadly after strong U.S. jobs growth in June suggested the Federal Reserve will not aggressively cut interest rates later this month. • U.S. Treasury yields rose across the board on Friday, after data showed the world's largest economy created far more jobs than expected in June, suggesting that the Federal Reserve will not aggressively cut interest rates later this month. • Crude prices rose, adding to gains in the previous session on better-than-expected U.S. jobs data, although gains were tempered by worries over the prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war. • Gold prices eased, following a sharp fall in the previous session, as a strong U.S. jobs report tempered expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.44/68.47 July 5 -$13.06 mln $276.66 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.69 pct Month-to-date -$455.51 mln $348.24 mln Year-to-date $10.88 bln -$1.05 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.4400 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)