Morning News Call - India, JuLY 9

FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Statistics and Programme Implementation Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda and other officials at International Round Table Conference on "Data for New India" in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Andhra Bank annual general meeting in Hyderabad. INDIA TOP NEWS • EXCLUSIVE-Indian tycoon Mallya shrugs off threat of British asset seizures Embattled Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya said on Sunday he will comply fully with court enforcement officers seeking to seize his British assets, but there was not much for them to take as his family's lavish residences were not in his name. • India's June gold imports drop by a quarter as rupee hits record low India's gold imports fell for a sixth month in June to 44 tonnes as a drop in the rupee to record lows lifted local prices to a near 21-month high, curtailing demand, provisional data from GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters and bank dealers showed. • Varroc Engineering shares rise up to 6 percent on market debut Varroc Engineering Ltd's VARE.NS shares rose as much as 6 percent in their market debut on Friday, after the auto parts manufacturer's initial public offering raised $283.58 million. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • No "reluctant conscript", Brexit minister quits in blow to Britain's May Brexit Secretary David Davis has resigned because he was not willing to be "a reluctant conscript" to Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to leave the European Union, delivering a blow to a British leader struggling to end divisions among her ministers. • After Pyongyang put-down, Pompeo stands by 'difficult' denuclearization talks U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo brushed off North Korean charges that he used "gangster-like" diplomacy in negotiations in Pyongyang, saying on Sunday after meeting his Japanese and South Korean counterparts that he would keep pursuing denuclearization talks with North Korea. • Smartphone maker Xiaomi's shares open 2.9 percent down on debut in HK Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's shares dropped 2.9 percent on debut in Hong Kong, in a blow to investor sentiment for the tech sector as a raft of peers line up their own listings in the city. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading up 0.7 percent at 10,837.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the U.S. currency after an unexpected slowdown in wage growth in the world's largest economy pulled the dollar index to near one-month lows. • The Indian government bonds are likely to open little changed, as an uptick in crude oil prices may hurt demand, while traders await rupee's movement against the dollar. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.84 percent - 7.90 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks climbed on Friday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting their highest levels in two weeks, as strong U.S. jobs growth blunted the impact of an escalating U.S.-China trade dispute. • Asian share markets rallied as favourable U.S. jobs data whetted risk appetites, while sterling slipped after two members of the British government resigned over Brexit and put the future of Prime Minister Theresa May in doubt. • The dollar struggled near 3-1/2-week lows against its peers after U.S. jobs data showed slower-than-expected wages growth, while the pound retreated as a key member of Britain's cabinet resigned over Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan. • U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels in 5-1/2 weeks after jobs data for June showed that wage pressures were below economists' expectations, and the Treasury yield curve flattened to its tightest since 2007. • Oil prices inched up in early Asian trading, with many investors focused on any fallout from the U.S. imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods at the end of last week, which prompted immediate retaliation from China. • Gold prices inched up as the dollar hovered close to a 3-1/2-week low after U.S. jobs data showed an increase in the unemployment rate and slower wage growth. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.90/68.93 July 6 -$140.70 mln -$149.90 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.87 pct Month-to-date $72.60 mln $308.83 mln Year-to-date -$714.83 mln -$5.47 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.8000 Indian rupees)