Morning News Call - India, June 1

FACTORS TO WATCH 12:45 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an awards event in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: IMD Director General of Meteorology K.J. Ramesh and Earth Sciences Secretary M. Rajeevan at media briefing on 'New Ensemble Prediction System for Severe Weather Intensity Forecast' in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Farm Secretary S.K. Pattanayak at Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium conference in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - WEEKAHEAD Reuters EMEA markets editor Mike Dolan discusses the upcoming week's main market inflection points at 3:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS Indian economic growth hits highest rate in almost two years The Indian economy grew 7.7 percent year-on-year in January-March, its quickest pace in nearly two years driven by higher growth in manufacturing, the farm sector and construction. Air India sale draws a blank in blow to Modi's divestment target India's high-profile offer to sell a stake in Air India failed to attract a single bidder by the Thursday deadline, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target for offloading stakes in government-held firms. POLL-RBI seen turning hawkish in June, raising rates in August The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will hike rates in August on concerns that already above-target inflation will climb further, according to economists in a Reuters poll, in contrast to a survey just a month ago which saw an increase only in the second half of 2019. Nipah virus death toll rises to 15, two new cases found in Kerala Two new cases of the deadly brain-damaging Nipah virus have been confirmed in Kerala, where another two people were killed by the virus, a health official said on Thursday. Indian sugar output likely to hit record next season as farmers stay sweet on cane India’s sugar output is likely to scale record highs in the next marketing season, with farmers choosing to plant the crop despite falling prices and around 200 billion rupees in delayed payments from mills for the current harvest. Indian opposition surprises with election wins but BJP unruffled India’s opposition Congress party and some regional allies made a surprisingly good showing in slew of by-elections for seats in parliament and state assemblies on Thursday, raising the prospect of a challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Venezuela halts payments to ONGC, San Cristobal imperiled Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA has halted payment to India’s ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), Managing Director N K Verma said on Thursday, a move that could threaten the future financing of the San Cristobal energy project in the sanctions-hit South American nation. Mallya resigns as Force India F1 director Co-owner Vijay Mallya has resigned as a director of the Force India Formula One team but will continue to serve as principal and shareholder. GLOBAL TOP NEWS U.S. allies hit back at Washington's steel, aluminum tariffs Canada and Mexico retaliated against the U.S. decision on Thursday to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and the European Union had its own reprisals ready to go, reigniting investor fears of a global trade war. Australian banking in shock as ANZ faces criminal charges Australian banking was in shock as No. 3 lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group faced criminal cartel charges over a $2.3 billion share issue, along with underwriters Deutsche Bank and Citigroup. Trump plays down chances of quick breakthrough as North Koreans bring letter U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday played down the chances of a quick deal to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons as a delegation from Pyongyang headed to meet him with a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, suggesting a proposed summit may be back on. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were up 0.1 percent at 10,728.50. The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar as upbeat local gross domestic product data offsets concerns about increased prospects of a trade war between the U.S. and its allies. Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower in early trade ahead of a fresh supply of bonds and as a higher-than-estimated gross domestic product growth in January-March has increased prospects of monetary tightening. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in 7.81-7.86 percent band till the bond auction outcome today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after the United States moved to impose tariffs on metal imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, prompting retaliatory measures from some of its trading partners. • Asian equities sagged as worries about U.S. trade policy hit global financial markets, which were already shaken this week by political turmoil in Italy. • The euro seemed set to post its first weekly gain in seven weeks as worries over Italy's political crisis eased, but the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso were looking frail after Washington went ahead with stiff tariffs on imported steel. • U.S. Treasury yields on the long end of the curve fell on Thursday after the United States slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico, rekindling fears of a trade war. • U.S. crude oil lost more ground, with the market set for a second week of decline on pressure from record U.S. production and expectations of higher OPEC output. • Spot gold prices edged higher as concerns over a global trade war increased after the United States imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.50/67.53 May 31 -$2.27 mln $29.37 mln 10-yr bond yield 8.01 pct Month-to-date -- -$2.56 bln Year-to-date -- -$4.22 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.4200 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)