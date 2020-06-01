Morning News Call - India, June 1

June 1 (Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 4:00 pm: Health ministry likely briefing on Covid-19 situation in New Delhi. 6:30 pm: S&P Global Ratings’ sovereign-focused webinar on India, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Russia and China in Mumbai. ​ PROMOTION LIVECHAT - REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Mike Dolan, Reuters Editor at Large, Finance & Markets, discusses the themes in play for markets in the upcoming week. To join the conversation at 3.30 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Indian states rush to identify high-risk zones to remain in lockdown States on Sunday began identifying high-risk zones where coronavirus lockdowns should continue while the rest of country gears up to reopen in June despite a record rise in COVID-19 cases, officials said. • Sun Pharma to test pancreatitis drug in COVID-19 patients in India Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said on Friday it has received Indian regulatory approval to start clinical trials of a pancreatitis drug in COVID-19 patients. • Indian IT firm Wipro names Capgemini's Thierry Delaporte as CEO Wipro on Friday named Thierry Delaporte as the new chief executive officer and managing director of the IT company, replacing Abidali Neemuchwala. • India's SpiceJet to run drone trials for cargo deliveries SpiceJet said on Friday it received permission to conduct drone trials that will allow it to deliver medical supplies and e-commerce products as a months-long lockdown has thrown supply chains in the country into disarray. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China's May factory activity returns to growth but demand remains weak-Caixin PMI China's factory activity unexpectedly returned to growth in May as strict measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak were eased, but the improvement was marginal as export orders continued to shrink, a private business survey showed. • China media, HK govt bristle at Trump's pledge of curbs, sanctions China's state media and the government of Hong Kong lashed out on Sunday at U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to end Hong Kong's special status if Beijing imposes new national security laws on the city, which is bracing for fresh protests. • Tanker truck drives into protesters as U.S. cities fear another night of violent protests A tanker truck drove into a throng of protesters on a closed interstate near Minneapolis on Sunday, with the driver pulled from his rig and beaten, as major U.S. cities imposed curfews in fear of another night of demonstrations against police brutality descending into violence. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 1.9% higher at 9,663.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to trade higher against the dollar after the government allowed lifting lockdown restrictions in a phased manner while maintaining curbs in areas worst affected by the coronavirus. • Indian government bond yields will likely edge higher in early session after the country’s fiscal deficit for the previous financial year was sharply higher than budgeted, raising concerns over additional borrowing, while economic growth crawled to multi-year lows. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 5.98%-6.06% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks finished mostly higher on Friday after President Donald Trump announced measures against China in response to new security legislation that were less threatening to the U.S. economy than investors had feared. • Asian shares pushed to three-month highs, as progress on opening up economies helped offset jitters over riots in U.S. cities and unease over Washington's power struggle with Beijing. • The dollar slipped as investors looked past unrest in the United States to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus and hoped for an easing in Sino-U.S. tensions. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after President Donald Trump appeared to keep the trade deal between the United States and China intact, but said he would begin the process of eliminating special treatment for Hong Kong. • Oil prices fell nearly 1% as traders hedged bets with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) considering meeting as soon as this week to discuss whether to extend record production cuts beyond end-June. • Gold prices climbed as reports of riots in the United States rattled investors already reeling from the deepening Sino-U.S. rift, fanning concerns of a fresh economic setback and drove traders towards the safe-haven metal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.59/75.62 May 29 1,996.32 (391.23) 10-yr bond yield 6.01 pct Month-to-date 14,569 (22,935) Year-to-date (40,345) (10,54,14) (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 75.52 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru)