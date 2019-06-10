Morning News Call - India, June 10

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. LIVECHAT - FX WEEK AHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies joins the Global Markets Forum at 5:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Reserve Bank to enhance monitoring of shadow banking firms - governor Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank would closely monitor the health of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and it would not hesitate to take corrective measures, if needed, to address issues in the shadow banking sector. • Manappuram Finance gets notice over alleged insider trading Lender Manappuram Finance said on Friday it received a show-cause notice from the Securities and Exchange Board of India alleging that its officials disclosed price-sensitive information to a research firm in 2013. • Central bank relaxes stressed asset guidelines for lenders The Reserve Bank of India diluted its guidelines on stressed assets and has now mandated banks to undertake a review of a borrower's accounts within 30 days of default, according to a circular issued on Friday. • Eros CEO says loan payment delays being rectified as pressure mounts Eros International has taken steps to rectify delays in loan payments, Chief Executive Officer Kishore Lulla said on Sunday, as pressure builds on the Indian media company, with another short-seller report flagging potential issues at the company. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump defends Mexico migration deal and pledges more detail U.S. President Donald Trump defended his administration's deal with Mexico against criticism that there were no major new commitments to stem a flow of Central American migrants crossing into the United States, and said on Sunday more details would soon be released. • FCA-Renault revival may hinge on Nissan stake cut - sources Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Renault are looking for ways to resuscitate their collapsed merger plan and secure the approval of the French carmaker's alliance partner Nissan Motor, according to several sources close to the companies. • Hundreds of thousands march in Hong Kong to protest China extradition bill Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis on Sunday night after more than half a million people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.51% higher at 11,957.00. • The Indian rupee is likely to edge higher against the dollar after weak U.S. jobs data increased the probability of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. • Indian government bonds are likely to rise today as a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report has boosted the case for monetary easing by the Federal Reserve. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.65%-7.00% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's major indexes charged higher on Friday, as sharply slowing U.S. job growth boosted hopes for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts while optimism about potential progress in U.S. trade fights with China and Mexico added to risk appetites. • U.S. stock futures and Asian shares rose after the United States dropped its threat to impose tariffs on Mexico in a deal to combat illegal migration from Central America, and as weak U.S. jobs data raised hopes for U.S. interest rate cuts. • The Mexican peso jumped against the dollar early in Asia after the United States and Mexico struck a migration deal late last week to avert a tariff war, providing much-needed relief to fragile market sentiment. • U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Friday, with 10-year yields hitting their lowest since September 2017 as domestic employers hired far fewer workers than expected in May, raising bets the Federal Reserve would lower interest rates. • Oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia said producer club OPEC and Russia were likely to keep withholding supplies, and in relief that the United States and Mexico averted a trade war that would have damaged the global economy. • Gold retreated from a 14-month peak after an agreement late last week between the United States and Mexico to avert a tariff war crimped safe-haven demand for the metal. 