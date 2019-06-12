Morning News Call - India, June 12

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:30 pm: Government to release May consumer price inflation data in New Delhi 5:30 pm: Government to release April Industrial production data New Delhi LIVECHAT - EQUITIES WATCH Join our Reuters correspondents in London and New York for a discussion on the stock markets and company earnings at 6:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India defends methodology to measure economic growth The government on Tuesday defended its methodology of calculating the country’s economic growth, countering the argument of a former top economic advisor who said that Asia’s third-largest economy might be overestimating its growth rate. • EU regulators block Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel joint venture Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel's plan to form a landmark joint venture was rejected by EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday, concerned that the deal would have pushed up prices and reduced competition. • DHFL clears interest on NCDs, to seek rating upgrade Mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance on Tuesday said it had cleared interest of 9.61 billion rupees due on non-convertible debentures, a week after it delayed payments and fanned fears of a liquidity crisis. • India seeks bans for Deloitte, KPMG arm for alleged auditing lapses India is seeking to ban Deloitte Haskins Sells and KPMG affiliate BSR & Associates for five years, alleging lapses in their audits of a unit of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services, which the government took control of last year. • Dash for growth at company founded by Indian yoga guru leads to stumbles Three years ago, Indian yoga guru and entrepreneur Baba Ramdev was riding high. The consumer goods empire he co-founded had tapped into a wave of Hindu nationalism after the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. • Reliance Group's Anil Ambani says will make timely debt service payments Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani said on Tuesday his diversified telecoms to financial services and infrastructure group was fully committed to meet all of its debt obligations in a timely manner. • Jet Airways slumps after report Hinduja, Etihad reconsider investment Shares of Jet Airways crashed to record lows on Tuesday, after a report that Hinduja Group and Etihad Airways may not invest in the cash-strapped airline which was forced to stop all flight operations nearly two months back. • Indiabulls Housing Finance slumps even as it rejects fraud allegations Shares in Indiabulls Housing Finance plummeted as much as 8.8% on Tuesday even as the mortgage lender and its top management moved to quash allegations of financial misconduct and money laundering within the company. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump defends tariff strategy, China says 'not afraid' of trade war U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended the use of tariffs as part of his trade strategy while China vowed a tough response if the United States insists on escalating trade tensions amid ongoing negotiations. • China's factory inflation slows as production eases but food prices surge China's factory gate inflation slowed amid sluggish commodity demand and faltering manufacturing activity, slowing from a four-month high in the previous month and fuelling worries growth in the world's second-largest economy is slipping. • Thousands of protesters paralyse Hong Kong's financial hub over extradition bill Chaotic scenes erupted in Hong Kong on Wednesday as tens of thousands of demonstrators stormed key roads next to government offices to protest against a proposed extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.17% lower at 11,960.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar amid a pullback in crude oil, which offsets lackluster regional cues. - NewsRise • Indian government bonds are likely to edge higher in early trade, tracking an overnight fall in crude oil prices and as investors await the release of retail inflation data for May, due later today. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 7.00%-7.05% today. - NewsRise GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks ended near flat and the Dow snapped a six-day winning streak on Tuesday, as investors paused following a run of gains and fresh worries emerged over the U.S. trade war with China. • Asian share markets were in a wary mood as the White House took a tough line on trade talks with China, while a looming reading on U.S. inflation could shuffle the odds for an early cut in interest rates there. • The dollar hung near an 11-week low against its peers, weighed by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut interest rates some time in the next few months. • An uptick in U.S. inflation and strong results from a $38 billion Treasury auction on Tuesday drove short-dated yields higher, flattening the yield curve. • Oil prices fell, weighed down by a weaker demand outlook and a rise in U.S. crude inventories despite growing expectations of ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts. • Gold prices steadied after touching a one-week low in the previous session, buoyed by concerns around U.S.-China trade relations amid expectations of an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.44/69.47 June 11 $13.80 mln -$1.87 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.04% Month-to-date $122.94 mln $924.14 mln Year-to-date $11.31 bln -$1.20 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.41 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Hrithik Kiran Bagade in Bengaluru)