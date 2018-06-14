Morning News Call - India, June 14

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Government to release May wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. TRADING INDIA FORUM - INDIA'S AIR TRAVEL SECTOR Despite a falling INR, Indian travellers seem to be continuing with their foreign vacations. We speak to Sharat Dhall about how he thinks the trend might continue and probable sectors that might benefit at 1100 am IST. Sharat is the COO of Yatra.com and was previously the MD at TripAdvisor India. To join the conversation, click on the link: here LIVECHAT - FED FOCUS Jim Walker, founder and managing director at Asianomics, joins us to preview the outcome of Fed's June policy, and what Chairman Jerome Powell's statement signals for the future rate path. Walker will also provide perspective for markets from the point of view on trade wars at 0930 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS Mind the gap - Thyssenkrupp in value struggle with Tata Steel Germany's Thyssenkrupp and India's Tata Steel are struggling to get the planned merger of their European steel operations on track due to diverging values of their businesses, people familiar with the matter said. Fortis Healthcare pulls out of amalgamation scheme with Fortis Malar, SRL Fortis Healthcare on Wednesday withdrew the scheme of arrangement and amalgamation with its units Fortis Malar Hospitals and SRL, citing a delay in its completion. Fine Organic $89 mln IPO to open on June 20 Additives maker Fine Organic has set a price range of 780 rupees-783 rupees a share for an initial public offering that will open on June 20, according to a public notice on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS Trump to meet with top trade advisers on activation of China tariffs -source U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with his top trade advisers to decide whether to activate threatened tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese goods, a senior Trump administration official said. China May industrial output weaker than expected, investment, retail sales stumble China reported weaker-than-expected activity data for May, adding to views the economy is finally starting to slow under the weight of a prolonged crackdown on riskier lending that is pushing up borrowing costs for companies and consumers. Comcast offers $65 billion to lure Fox from Disney bid Comcast offered $65 billion on Wednesday to lure Twenty-First Century Fox away from a merger with Walt Disney, setting up a bidding war between two of the largest U.S. media companies with its 20 percent higher offer. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading down 0.2 percent at 10,822. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar as renewed trade war worries hurt the outlook for the U.S. currency, overshadowing the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance. • Indian sovereign bonds will likely fall in early trade, with the benchmark yield set to touch 8 percent, as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday were as expected, but hinted at two more rate increases in 2018. Yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.94 percent - 8.01 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks ended a choppy session lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected and projected a slightly faster pace of rate hikes this year. • Asian shares edged down after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and took a more hawkish tone in forecasting a slightly faster pace of tightening for the rest of the year, while concerns about U.S.-China trade frictions kept investors on edge. • The dollar slipped back from three-week highs against the yen, quickly erasing gains made after the Federal Reserve took a slightly more hawkish policy tone in signalling two more rate hikes by year-end thanks to a solid outlook for the world's biggest economy. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected, and signaled two more hikes this year, citing higher inflation. • Oil prices eased, dragged down by rising output, although strong demand and a drop in U.S. fuel inventories provided the market with some support. • Gold prices inched lower as the Federal Reserve forecast two more U.S. rate increases this year after raising rates on Wednesday, although lingering worries over trade tensions between Washington and Beijing prevented steeper losses. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.61/67.64 June 13 -$10.46 mln -$208.9 mln 10-yr bond yield 8.1 pct Month-to-date $40.17 mln -$583.56 mln Year-to-date -$204.48 mln -$4.81 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.6400 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru)