Morning News Call - India, June 14

FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: State Bank of India Managing Director Arijit Basu, Bank of Baroda MD & CEO P.S. Jayakumar and other bankers at IMC's Banking & Finance Conference in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Government to release May wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Government likely to release May trade data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - CHARTS & CHAT Reuters Stocks Buzz writer and chartist Terence Gabriel calls out risks and opportunities in global markets via the charts at 8:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India alleges 22 audit violations by Deloitte, KPMG arm in fraud case India detected at least 22 violations of auditing standards by Deloitte Haskins & Sells and a KPMG affiliate while investigating a fraud at a financial company, leading it to seek a five-year ban on the auditors, according to government legal filings seen by Reuters. • India tightens credit rating norms after defaults, downgrades India's market regulator on Thursday ordered enhanced disclosure norms for credit rating agencies in an effort to increase transparency as the country reels under a slew of rating downgrades and defaults that have roiled debt and equity markets. • Adani wins green light for long awaited Australian coal mine Adani Enterprises on Thursday received the go-ahead to start construction of a controversial coal mine in outback Australia, after a state government approved a final permit on ground water management. • Hexaware Technologies buys U.S.-based Mobiquity for $182 million Indian IT services company Hexaware Technologies said it bought privately owned Mobiquity for $182 million, to expand its cloud and automation service offerings. • Jet Airways plunges as bourse moves to limit speculative trading Shares of Jet Airways sunk over 23% to a record low on Thursday after India's largest stock exchange said the carrier would soon no longer be traded in the derivatives market, while day-trading in the stock would also be barred, in a bid to curb speculative trading in the troubled company. • Facebook to buy stake in e-commerce start-up Meesho Facebook is buying a stake in Indian e-commerce start-up Meesho, the head of the U.S. tech giant's Indian business said on Thursday, looking to deepen its reach in one of the world's biggest internet markets. • Reliance Capital rejects PwC's observations after auditor quits Reliance Capital said on Thursday the observations of global audit firm PwC about its fiscal accounts were "completely baseless and unjustified", after PwC in a surprise move resigned earlier this week as the auditor of the non-banking financial company. • Uber enlists "Qute" to take on India's choked, polluted roads Uber Technologies has launched a new ride-hailing service in India's tech capital Bengaluru that will use miniature gas-powered cars called "Qute" to win over commuters stressed out by the sprawling city's heavily-congested streets. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. blames Iran for tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman, Iran rejects assertion The United States blamed Iran for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday that drove up oil prices and raised concerns about a new U.S.-Iranian confrontation, but Tehran bluntly denied the allegation. • Over 600 U.S. companies urge Trump to resolve trade dispute with China - letter Walmart, Target and more than 600 other companies urged U.S. President Donald Trump in a letter on Thursday to resolve the trade dispute with China, saying tariffs hurt American businesses and consumers. • Huawei says it is readying possible Hongmeng software roll-out An executive of China's Huawei, which has been banned from working with U.S. tech firms, said on Thursday that the telecoms giant is in the process of potentially launching its "Hongmeng" operating system (OS) to replace the U.S. Android OS. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.19% lower at 11,897.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar with traders eyeing crude oil prices and prospects of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve at next week’s meeting. • Indian government bonds are likely rise in early session as the central bank unexpectedly announced an open market purchase of bonds next week. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after two days of declines, as energy shares rebounded with oil on concerns of a supply disruption following attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman. • Asian stocks held their ground after Wall Street gained on a surge in oil prices as attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman stoked U.S.-Iran tensions and raised concerns over supply flows through one of the world's main sea lanes. • The dollar held steady early in Asia, and was set to show a weekly rise as investor focus turned to next week's Federal Reserve meeting for cues on a possible interest rate cut in light of rising risks to trade and global growth. • Increased expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts pulled short-dated yields lower on Thursday, steepening the yield curve ahead of retail sales data on Friday and the meeting of Fed policymakers next week. • Oil fell after sharp gains in the previous session when prices were boosted after attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman stoked concerns of reduced crude flows through one of the world's key shipping routes. • Gold prices rose to their highest in a week, supported as weak U.S. economic data stoked expectations the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.46/69.49 June 13 $24.73 mln $12.11 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.01% Month-to-date $73.67 mln $896.93 mln Year-to-date $11.26 bln -$1.23 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.56 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Hrithik Kiran Bagade in Bengaluru)