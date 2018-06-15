Morning News Call - India, June 15

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - QUIZ EAST Test your wits and googling speed in the Asia edition of the Friday quiz at 1130 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS Japan's SoftBank to invest up to $100 billion in Indian solar - NHK SoftBank has decided to invest $60 billion-$100 billion in solar power generation in India, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported. France's Teleperformance agrees $1 bln deal to buy Intelenet from Blackstone Teleperformance has agreed to buy India-based Intelenet from U.S. private equity firm Blackstone in a $1 billion deal aimed at strengthening its specialised services business, the French company said. Thyssenkrupp labour leaders see progress in Tata Steel JV talks Labour representatives at Thyssenkrupp have moved closer to an agreement with management over a planned European steel joint venture with Tata Steel, a member of the group's supervisory board said on Thursday. Vedanta mulls options for Indian iron ore workers after shutdown-sources Vedanta Resources is considering options including lay-offs for some of the 2,000 employees of its iron ore business in southwest India that was shut down by a court, two sources said, as it struggles with a series of setbacks in the country. India raises import tax on crude, refined soft oils The government on Thursday raised import tax on crude and refined soyoil, sunflower oil and canola oil to the highest level in more than a decade, as the world's biggest edible oil importer tried to support local farmers. GLOBAL TOP NEWS Trump ready to impose tariffs on about $50 billion in Chinese goods-official U.S. President Trump has made up his mind to impose "pretty significant" tariffs on Chinese goods, an administration official said on Thursday, as Beijing warned that it was ready to respond if Washington chose to ratchet up trade tensions. BOJ keeps policy steady, offers bleaker view on inflation Japan's central bank maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy and downgraded its view on inflation, signalling that it will lag well behind its U.S. and European peers in rolling back crisis-era stimulus. China regulators approve Qualcomm-NXP Semiconductors merger deal -SCMP Chinese regulators have approved U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm's proposed $44 billion merger deal with NXP Semiconductors, South China Morning Post reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading down 0.2 percent at 10,792. • The Indian rupee is likely to open lower against the U.S. currency as the dollar index surged after the European Central Bank’s cautious policy approach caused a slump in the euro. • Indian government bonds are likely to open higher tracking a fall in U.S. Treasury yields, after the European Central Bank hinted they may not hike interest rates until the middle of 2019. Yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.92 percent - 7.99 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 edged up and the Nasdaq reached another record closing high on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it would avoid raising interest rates until mid-2019, and data showed U.S. economic strength. • Asian shares wobbled as investors braced for U.S. tariffs against China, while the euro flirted with two-week lows after a cautious European Central Bank indicated it would not raise interest rates for some time. • The euro was headed for its worst weekly loss in 19 months after a cautious European Central Bank signalled it will keep interest rates at record lows well into next year. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank signaled it will hold rates low for longer than many investors expected. • Brent oil prices extended declines on Friday, as Saudi Arabia and Russia, architects of a producer deal to cut output, indicated ahead of a key OPEC meeting in Vienna next week that production could rise. • Gold traded steady in early Asian trade, after hitting a one-month high in the previous session on the European Central Bank's decision to keep interest rates steady through the summer of 2019 and looming trade worries. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67,61/67.64 June 14 -$202.87 mln -$103.37 mln 10-yr bond yield 8.14 pct Month-to-date $66 mln -$686.93 mln Year-to-date -$178.65 mln -$4.91 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.6800 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru)