Morning News Call - India, June 15

FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: S&P Global Ratings' Asia-Pacific Chief Economist Shaun Roache at a webinar on "Coronavirus Insights Series" in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Government to release May wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi To join the conversation at 3:30 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Reliance says TPG and L Catterton to invest 64.4 billion rupees in Jio Platforms Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries raised a total of 64.4 billion Indian rupees from the sale of two stakes in its digital unit Jio Platforms, the group said on Saturday. • Zydus Cadila to make Gilead's potential COVID-19 drug remdesivir Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila said on Friday it signed a non-exclusive licensing pact with Gilead Sciences to manufacture and market antiviral drug remdesivir, the first treatment to show improvement in COVID-19 trials. • Slow start for India's ambitious plan to resuscitate small businesses India's ambitious plan to provide some 3 trillion rupees in loans to small businesses to boost an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic has got off to a slow start with banks disbursing only a tiny fraction of the available funds. • Netflix in talks to source Indian content from Reliance affiliate Viacom18 -sources U.S. video streaming company Netflix is in talks with Viacom18, part of the Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries' media unit Network18, about a multi-year partnership to source content, three sources told Reuters, in a move that would expand a relationship between the two sides. • India suspends release of headline retail inflation data for lockdown period India said on Friday it was putting off the release of headline consumer price inflation numbers for April and May, a period that include a more-than two-month lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, due to inadequate data collection. • Delhi to use 500 railway coaches as hospital facilities to fight coronavirus India's federal government said on Sunday it will provide New Delhi's city authorities with 500 railway coaches that will be equipped to care for coronavirus patients, after a surge in the number of cases led to a shortage of hospital beds. • U.S. regulator sides with FCA in Jeep trade case against Mahindra A U.S. regulator ruled that India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd infringed upon the intellectual property rights of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's (FCA) Jeep brand, barring the sale of the vehicles in question. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Beijing steps up coronavirus measures as dozens of cases emerge from a food market After weeks with almost no new coronavirus infections, Beijing has recorded dozens of new cases in recent days, all linked to a major wholesale food market, raising concerns about a resurgence of the disease. • China's May factory output rises less than expected China's industrial output rose for a second straight month in May but the gain was smaller than expected, suggesting the economy is still struggling to get back on track after the coronavirus crisis. • AstraZeneca agrees to supply Europe with 400 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca Plc has signed a contract with European governments to supply the region with its potential vaccine against the coronavirus, the British drugmaker's latest deal to pledge its drug to help combat the pandemic. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.6% lower at 9,881. • The Indian rupee is expected to weaken against the dollar, tracking losses in regional equities and currencies amid worries over another coronavirus wave in the U.S. and China. • Indian government bond yields are likely to open largely unchanged ahead of a debt switch auction later today, while market awaits measures from the central bank to absorb excess supply. The yield on the benchmark 5.79% bond maturing in 2030 is likely to trade in a range of 5.78%-5.82% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday as bargain hunters stepped back into the market following sharp losses a day earlier, but all three major indexes suffered their biggest weekly percentage declines since March. • Asian shares stumbled and oil prices slipped as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in Beijing sent investors scurrying for safe-havens while underwhelming data from China further weighed on sentiment. • The Australian and New Zealand dollars fell against their U.S. counterpart as fears of a second wave of the coronavirus in Beijing prompted investors to sell currencies sensitive to risk. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as stocks clawed back some ground from Thursday's biggest one-day drop in about three months. • Oil prices fell, with U.S. oil dropping more than 2%, as a spike in new coronavirus cases in the United States raised concerns over a second wave of the virus which would weigh on the pace of fuel demand recovery. • Gold prices rose as the U.S. dollar weakened and fears of a second wave of the coronavirus in Beijing prompted investors to seek the safe-haven metal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.84/75.87 June 12 857.81 118.77 crores crores 10-yr bond yield 5.80 pct Month-to-date 22,840 (2,048) crores crores Year-to-date (17,505) (1,07,462) crores crores (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited)