Morning News Call - India, June 16

FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: ASSOCHAM webinar to discuss impact of COVID-19 driven lockdown on non-banking finance sector in Mumbai. To join the conversation at 9:30 am IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Election-bound Bihar state records nearly double national jobless rate India's eastern Bihar state, one of the country's largest and poorest states, posted a steep rise in unemployment in the year ended June 2019 to record nearly double the national jobless rate, only months out from elections. • RBI may need to choose between FX, bond interventions in H2-economists The Reserve Bank of India's interventions in the foreign exchange market have helped reserves climb to a record $501.7 billion in early June, but economists say the pace of increase is likely to taper in the second half of this fiscal year. • Tata Motors to shed 1,100 JLR jobs after pandemic hits earnings Tata Motors expects to shed about 1,100 temporary jobs at Jaguar Land Rover after it raised the cost-cutting target at its luxury unit by 1 billion pounds to ride out the disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. • Indian exports fall by over 36% in May India's merchandise exports shrank by more than a third in May from a year ago, dragged down by a fall in global demand and shipments due to the outbreak of coronavirus, trade ministry data showed on Monday. • Lakshmi Vilas Bank approached by potential investor Indian private lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank said on Monday it had been approached by Clix Capital but gave no details after local media reported that the finance company had proposed taking a significant stake in LVB. • Criticism mounts as New Delhi hospital beds run out amid COVID-19 surge India's capital is fast running out of hospital beds amid a surge in coronavirus cases and is struggling to contain the pandemic, after critics said it did too little to prepare and reopened shopping malls and temples too soon. [nL4N2DS21O • India steps up bet on gas with first gas trading exchange India on Monday launched its first gas trading exchange, enabling local and foreign players such as Shell, Vitol and Trafigura to sell directly to domestic customers. • Sweden's Sinch to buy India's ACL Mobile for $70 million Fast-growing Swedish cloud computing services provider Sinch said on Monday it had agreed to buy Indian firm ACL Mobile for about $70 million in cash, its third large acquisition since the start of March. • Dutch Tata Steel employees hold further strike actions Dutch Tata Steel employees held further strike actions on Monday to protest against job cuts planned as part of a broader restructuring, the FNV union said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Bank of Japan keeps policy steady, eyes recovery from pandemic The Bank of Japan kept monetary settings steady on Tuesday and stuck to its view that the economy will gradually recover from the coronavirus pandemic, signalling that it has taken enough steps to support growth for now. • Beijing puts fresh curbs to stop spread of coronavirus out of Chinese capital Beijing authorities imposed more restrictions to stop the spread of a fresh outbreak of coronavirus in the Chinese capital to other provinces, banning outbound travel of high-risk people and suspending some transportation services out of the city. • Fed will begin purchasing corporate bonds on Tuesday The Federal Reserve said it will start purchasing corporate bonds on Tuesday through the secondary market corporate credit facility (SMCCF), one of several emergency facilities recently launched by the U.S. central bank to improve market functioning in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Survey 2020Q2 Thomson Reuters and graduate business school INSEAD ask Asia-Pacific companies to rate their six-month business outlook, in a survey which in Q1 yielded a sentiment index of 53 at near 11-year-lows. The latest survey will be released at 0300 GMT on Wednesday.​ LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 1.8% higher at 9,992.00. • The Indian rupee is likely to edge higher against the dollar as shares rebounded after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will begin buying corporate bonds as part of a previously announced program to ensure flow of credit to large corporates. • Indian government bond yields are likely to open largely unchanged ahead of fresh supply of state debt, while market awaits steps from the central bank to absorb excess supply. The yield on the benchmark 5.79% bond maturing in 2030 is likely to trade in a range of 5.78%-5.82% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street closed higher on Monday following an announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve regarding its corporate bond purchasing program that boosted investor confidence, which had been wavering amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases. • Asian shares and Wall Street futures rallied on Tuesday as the formal start of the Federal Reserve's corporate bond buying programme boosted global investor sentiment and calmed earlier worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections. • The dollar nursed losses on Tuesday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would begin broad buying of corporate debt, boosting investor sentiment and appetite for riskier currencies. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as stocks recovered from earlier losses and after the Federal Reserve said it would expand its purchases of corporate bonds, boosting risk appetite. • Oil prices dippedon jitters that a rise in coronavirus infections around the world could hurt fuel demand, but hopes that production cuts could be extended kept declines in check. • Gold steadied supported by a weaker U.S. dollar, which fell after the Federal Reserve announced it would buy individual corporate bonds in the secondary market, although an uptick in risk appetite limited bullion's advance. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.98/76.01 June 15 494.90 59.01 crores crores 10-yr bond yield 5.79 pct Month-to-date 23,335 (1,989) crores crores Year-to-date (17,010) (1,07,403) crores crores (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1= 75.91 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru)