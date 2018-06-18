Morning News Call - India, June 18

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu and Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia to inaugurate National Standards Conclave in New Delhi. 10.30 am: Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal to address CII Growth Net Summit New Delhi. LIVECHAT-FX FOCUS Reuters polling editor in charge Rahul Karunakar will walk through the findings of the latest Reuters FX polls on the dollar, euro, pound, rand, yuan and rupee, and what they signal, at 9:30 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • SBI to stop handling Iran oil payments, imports may be hit India's imports of Iranian oil may be hit from the end of August after the State Bank of India SBI.NS informed refiners it would not handle payments for the crude from November, the finance chief of Indian Oil Corp said on Friday. • India's May trade deficit widens to $14.62 billion - trade ministry India's merchandise exports in May rose 20.2 percent year-on-year, the trade ministry said on Friday, but the trade deficit widened to $14.62 billion driven mainly by a 50 percent surge in oil imports despite higher global prices. • Minor leak observed at Vedanta's south Indian copper smelter - official A minor leak has been detected in the sulphuric acid storage plant in Vedanta's south Indian copper smelter, a government official said on Sunday, about a month after the state ordered its shutdown after protests in which 13 people died. • Singapore Exchange to continue SGX Nifty trade despite India dispute The Singapore Exchange (SGX) said on Saturday a court-appointed arbitrator had told it to continue listing and trading SGX Nifty contracts beyond August 2018, during a dispute resolution with India's National Stock Exchange. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Japan's exports accelerate in May, surplus with U.S. lowest since 2013 Japan's exports rose in May at the fastest rate in four months thanks to increased shipments of cars, car parts, and semiconductor equipment, a sign that global demand is gaining strength. • S.Korea, U.S. to announce suspension of major military drills this week - Yonhap South Korea and the United States are expected to announce the suspension of "large-scale" military drills this week, with the provision that they would restart if North Korea failed to keep its promise to denuclearise, news agency Yonhap said on Sunday. • China's Huawei goes on offensive as exclusion from Australia 5G deal looms Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has gone on the offensive against Australian claims it poses a security risk, issuing an open letter to the government saying that view was "ill-informed." LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading down 0.5 percent at 10,775.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar as poor risk appetite amid reciprocal tariffs by the U.S. and China overshadowed the biggest decline in crude oil prices in more than two months. • Indian government bonds are likely to open higher, tracking a sharp fall in global crude oil prices, even as traders await the minutes of the latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting later this week. Yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.82 percent - 7.89 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street stocks ended lower on Friday, capping a day of heavy trading with investors mostly pulling back from initial concerns over an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China. • Asian shares fell after U.S. President Donald Trump cranked up trade tensions by going ahead with tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to immediately respond in kind. • The dollar edged up towards a seven-month high against a basket of its peers after the market digested a flurry of news, although U.S.-China trade tensions slowed its gains. • U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels in a week on Friday after the U.S. imposed trade sanctions on China, raising fears about trade wars that could weigh on economic growth. • Oil prices fell further, pulled down by an expectation that producer club OPEC and its allies will increase supplies. • Gold prices inched higher after falling to a 5-1/2-month low in the previous session, as a trade dispute between the two largest world economies triggered safe-haven buying. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.98/68.01 June 15 - -$80.28 mln 10-yr bond yield 8.11 pct Month-to-date -$44.44 mln -$762.21 mln Year-to-date -$289.09 mln -$4.99 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.06 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)