Morning News Call - India, June 18

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. LIVECHAT - FED WATCH Reuters reporters and editors tracking the Federal Reserve take questions on the economics, politics, trade matters and rates policies facing America's central bank and others whose decisions drive markets day in and day out at 7:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Lenders seek Jet Airways bankruptcy in last-ditch sale effort Jet Airways' creditors said on Monday they plan to begin insolvency proceedings against the Indian airline in a last-ditch bid to find a buyer for the carrier or its remaining assets and recover some of what they are owed. • RBI may cut rates by another 25 bps in 2019 - Fitch Ratings The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to cut interest rates by another 25 basis points in 2019, following three cuts of a similar quantum so far, due to weak growth momentum and inflation remaining within targeted limits, Fitch Ratings said on Monday. • IndiGo drops Pratt for CFM's jet engines in $20 billion order India's biggest airline IndiGo said on Monday it had placed a $20 billion jet engine order from CFM International, a move that marks a shift away from Pratt & Whitney towards its French-American rival. • Trump and Modi's lavish farm payouts prompt questions at WTO Massive farm-support plans in the United States and India are being scrutinised by other World Trade Organization members, questions submitted to the WTO's quarterly agriculture committee meeting showed on Monday. • Summer crop sowing lags in India on slow monsoon progress Planting of summer-sown crops in India such as soybean, cotton, rice and corn has been delayed by at least two weeks because of the slow progress of monsoon rains in central and western parts of the country, raising concerns over lower production. • Reliance Infrastructure falls as auditors raise red flags on Q4 results Shares in Reliance Infrastructure closed nearly 5% lower on Monday, after its auditors raised red flags around its latest financial results and cast doubts over the manner in which the firm had accounted for several transactions. • Airtel Africa expects London IPO to be priced between 80-100 pence share Airtel Africa, a unit of India's Bharti Airtel, on Monday set a price range of 80 to 100 pence per share for its planned initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange. • Singapore's Sembcorp defers India energy IPO to inject capital Singaporean industrial conglomerate Sembcorp Industries said it has withdrawn a draft prospectus for listing its Indian energy arm, as it was injecting new equity into the business, and intended to submit papers later this year. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. says to send more troops to the Middle East, cites Iran threats Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan announced on Monday the deployment of about 1,000 more troops to the Middle East for what he said were defensive purposes, citing concerns about a threat from Iran. • U.S. firms say China tariffs will raise costs, see few sourcing alternatives A wide range of U.S. companies told a hearing in Washington on Monday that they have few alternatives other than China for producing clothing, electronics and other consumer goods as the Trump administration prepares new tariffs on remaining U.S.-China trade. • China's home prices growth fastest in 5 months, raises policy challenge New home prices in China rose at their fastest pace in five months in May, complicating government efforts to keep frothy housing markets under control as it rolls out more stimulus for the slowing economy. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.2% higher at 11,720.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the U.S. currency amid a pullback in the dollar ahead of the beginning of the two-day Federal Reserve meeting. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade largely unchanged in early session as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s crucial two-day meeting starts later today. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is seen in a range of 6.90% - 6.95% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street edged higher on Monday, supported by Facebook, Amazon and Apple, as investors awaited a key Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to lay the groundwork for an interest rate cut later this year. • Investor caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate meeting capped Asian stocks. • The British pound languished near this year's low on rising worries Boris Johnson, the front-runner to replace UK Prime Minister Theresa May, could put Britain on a path towards a dreaded no-deal Brexit. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday in choppy trading, weighed down by softer-than-expected U.S. economic data and persistent pressure from the trade conflict with China, as investors brace for this week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. • Oil prices were falling for a second day, after more signs that global economic growth is being hit by U.S.-China trade tensions, although losses were limited amid tensions in the Middle East after tanker attacks last week. • Gold held steady in early Asian trade as investors awaited the start of a two-day monetary policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve for clues on interest rates. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.84/69.87 June 17 -$47.42 mln -$51.59 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.93% Month-to-date $48.46 mln $419.98 mln Year-to-date $11.24 bln -$1.71 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.8090 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)