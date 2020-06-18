Morning News Call - India, June 18

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the launch of ‘Auction of Coal Mines for Commercial Mining’ in New Delhi. 11:00 am: ASSOCHAM’s webinar on “Impact of COVID on GST and its filing under lockdown” in New Delhi.​ PROMOTION LIVECHAT - REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Jeffrey Halley, Senior Market Analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA in Jakarta, joins us to discuss the equity market rally, how much of the second wave of COVID-19 is a worry for the markets, and what to expect from here. To join the conversation at 9:30 am IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Oppo cancels live online phone launch in India amid calls to boycott Chinese goods China's Oppo cancelled the live online launch of its flagship smartphone in India on Wednesday after a border clash between the two countries that has renewed calls from local Indian trader groups to shun Chinese products. • Asian pharma stocks jump on hopes for steroid in COVID-19 treatment Shares in Asian generic drug firms that make the anti-inflammatory steroid dexamethasone jumped on Wednesday after a trial showed it helped reduce death in severe COVID-19 cases. • India, China want peace but blame each other after deadly border clash India and China said they wanted peace but blamed each other on Wednesday after soldiers of the two sides savagely fought each other with nail-studded clubs and stones on their Himalayan border, killing at least 20 Indian troops. • Indian military stores orders for Pernod, Diageo dry up-sources Pernod Ricard and Diageo, two of the world's biggest spirit makers, have stopped receiving orders for their imported brands from India's defence canteen stores where they were sold at concessional prices, industry sources told Reuters. • China-backed AIIB approves $750 million loan for India's COVID-19 response Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a loan of $750 million to help India battle the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on vulnerable households, the bank said on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump asked China to help him win in 2020, offered 'favors to dictators,' Bolton says In a withering behind-the-scenes portrayal, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton accused him of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President Xi Jinping's help to win re-election. • Republican U.S. Senator Scott unveils police reforms, Democrats push for broader changes U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled a law enforcement reform bill on Wednesday as a rival to more sweeping Democratic legislation, as Congress sought to curb racial discrimination and police abuses three weeks after the death of George Floyd. • Steroid should be kept for serious coronavirus cases, WHO says A cheap steroid that can help save the lives of patients with severe COVID-19 should be reserved for serious cases in which it has been shown to provide benefits, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.7% lower at 9,780.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to weaken against the dollar, tracking a broad decline in Asian shares on concerns that fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus could delay an economic recovery. • India’s government bond yields are likely to edge lower in early session, as India and China agreed to de-escalate the situation at the border after a clash between the troops of the Asian neighbours. However, concerns over excess supply in the debt market will cap a large fall in yields, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 5.79% bond maturing in 2030 is likely to trade in a range of 5.80%-5.85% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 closed lower on Wednesday as news of spiking pandemic data and the prospect of a new round of economic lockdowns dampened investor optimism over signs of economic recovery. • Asian stocks and Wall Street futures fell as spiking coronavirus cases in some U.S. states and China crushed hopes of a quick global economic comeback from the pandemic. • The dollar and the yen edged higher on Thursday as growing concerns about a rise in coronavirus cases underpinned safe-haven demand for both currencies. • The U.S. Treasury saw strong demand for its second sale of 20-year bonds on Wednesday, as yields fell broadly in choppy trading on concerns about new outbreaks of the coronavirus. • Oil prices fell around 2% as a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and the United States renewed fears that people would stay home, stalling a recovery in fuel demand even as lockdowns ease. • Gold was steady as investors remained concerned about a possible slow down in global economic recovery due to a rise in new coronavirus cases in the United States and China, but a strengthening U.S. dollar limited the metal's appeal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.98/76.01 June 15 494.90 59.01 crores crores 10-yr bond yield 5.79 pct Month-to-date 23,335 (1,989) crores crores Year-to-date (17,010) (1,07,403) crores crores (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited)