Morning News Call - India, June 2

To join the conversation at 8.00 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India's factory slump deepens in May, headcount slides India's factory activity contracted sharply in May following a historic decline in April as a government-imposed lockdown to control the coronavirus hammered demand, a survey showed, leading firms to cut jobs at the fastest pace on record. • India's coronavirus infections overtake France amid criticism of lockdown India's cases of coronavirus crossed 190,000, the health ministry said on Monday, overtaking France to become seventh highest in the world, as the government eases back on most curbs after a two-month-long lockdown that left millions without work. • Moody's cuts India's rating to lowest investment grade with negative outlook Moody's Investors Service downgraded India's credit rating to a notch above junk on Monday, citing a prolonged period of slow growth in Asia's third-largest economy, rising debt and persistent stress in parts of the financial system. • India's May jobless rate at 23.48% - private think-tank CMIE India's unemployment rate in May rose to 23.48%, marginally lower from 23.52% in April, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on Monday, reflecting the impact of coronavirus pandemic. • Coal India's May sales driven sharply lower by slump in power demand Coal India's sales fell 23.3% in May as utilities refrained from purchases amid record stockpiles and tepid demand because of a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. • Walmart's Flipkart to re-apply for food retail license in India Walmart Indian e-commerce unit Flipkart said on Monday it would re-apply for a food retail license in India after reports said its earlier proposal was rejected by the government last week. • India tells airlines to keep middle seat vacant as far as possible Airlines in India will need to keep the middle seat empty if passenger load factors and seat capacity allow for it, the aviation regulator said in a notice to domestic and international carriers. • India asks internet service providers to block WeTransfer India has ordered its internet service providers (ISPs) to block file-sharing website WeTransfer at a time when hundreds of millions of people are working from home because of a nationwide lockdown to stop the novel coronavirus. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Police fire rubber bullets, tear gas to disperse peaceful protest near White House Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse peaceful demonstrators near the White House on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump vowed a massive show of force to end violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody. • China buys U.S. soybeans after halt to U.S. purchases ordered State-owned Chinese firms bought at least three cargoes of U.S. soybeans on Monday, even as sources in China said the government had told them to halt purchases after Washington said it would eliminate special treatment for Hong Kong to punish Beijing. • Embraer says China, India are potential partners after failed Boeing deal Embraer said on Monday that China and India could be potential new partners, following a Reuters report last week that said those two countries as well as Russia were interested in the planemaker's commercial jets division. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 0.3% higher at 9,809.0. • The Indian rupee is expected to trade little changed against the U.S. currency amid the dollar index falling to more-than-10-week lows and Moody’s Investors Service lowering India’s credit rating. • Indian federal government bond yields will likely edge higher in early session after Moody's Investors Service cut the country’s long-term credit rating by a notch to Baa3, the lowest investment grade score. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a 6.02%-6.10% range today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks posted gains on Monday as signs of U.S. economic recovery helped offset jitters over increasingly violent social unrest amid an ongoing pandemic and rising U.S.-China tensions. • Japanese shares hit a more than three-month high, as hopes for global economic recovery with more countries gradually reopening after coronavirus-related lockdowns bolstered expectations for corporate earnings. • The dollar was on the defensive as investors stuck to hopes of a global economic recovery despite heightened concerns over U.S.-China tensions and mass protests in many U.S. cities over the death of a black man in police custody. • Investors pushed longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields higher on Monday as they tried to forecast how the government would finance massive efforts to stimulate the economy. • Oil prices crawled higher, with traders waiting to see whether major producers agree to extend their huge output cuts to shore up prices at a meeting expected later this week. • Gold prices inched lower on signs of economic recovery as more countries ease lockdown curbs, while protests in the United States, Sino-U.S. tensions and a weaker dollar limited losses. 