Morning News Call - India, June 20

FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: President Ram Nath Kovind to address Parliament session in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: State Bank of India annual general meeting in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - BONDS UPDATE Reuters interest rate reporters delve into government bond markets at 5:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • U.S. tells India it is mulling caps on H-1B visas to deter data rules -sources The United States has told India it is considering caps on H-1B work visas for nations that force foreign companies to store data locally, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, widening the two countries' row over tariffs and trade. • India plans to exempt electric vehicles from registration fee India has issued draft rules to exempt electric vehicles from paying registration fee, the government said in a statement on Wednesday, as it looks to cut its dependence on fossil fuels. • Maharashtra identifies site for Saudi Aramco, ADNOC's refinery Maharashtra state has identified a new site for the planned $44 billion oil refinery that state-run firms are building with Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday. • HDFC to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) on Wednesday said it will buy a 51.2% stake in Apollo Hospital Group's joint venture, Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company for 13.47 billion rupees. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Fed sees case building for interest rate cuts this year The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday signalled interest rate cuts beginning as early as July, saying it is ready to battle growing global and domestic economic risks as it took stock of rising trade tensions and growing concerns about weak inflation. • China to stand firm as trade talks with U.S. restart-state media Upcoming trade talks between the leaders of China and the United States are unlikely to immediately resolve major disagreements between the two sides but could start a new phase in negotiations, Chinese state media said. • BOJ keeps policy steady, warns of heightening overseas risks The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady, preferring to save its dwindling ammunition for deeper economic troubles as a darkening global growth outlook prods major central banks to drop hints of additional stimulus. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.3% higher at 11,757.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar after the Federal Reserve hinted that interest rates could fall in the coming months, prompting broad losses on the U.S. currency. • Indian government bonds are likely to rise in early trade, as the yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury slipped below the 2% mark after the Federal Reserve hinted at interest rate cuts going ahead. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.78% - 6.83% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 approached a record high on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled potential interest cuts later this year, reassuring investors worried that the U.S.-China trade war could stall economic growth. • A gauge of global stock markets edged near this year's peak after the Federal Reserve signalled possible interest rate cuts later this year. • The dollar was on the defensive after the Federal Reserve signalled it was ready to lower interest rates to combat growing global and domestic risks. • U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but flagged possible rate cuts of as much as half a percentage point later this year as inflation remained below its target. • Oil prices rose over 1% as official data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected and as OPEC and other producers finally agreed a date for a meeting to discuss output cuts. • Gold prices jumped to their highest level in more than five years, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled possible interest rate cuts later this year. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.69/69.72 June 19 -$13.94 mln $126.11 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.84% Month-to-date $11.71 mln $543.82 mln Year-to-date $11.20 bln -$1.59 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.64 Indian rupees)