Morning News Call - India, June 21

FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. INDIA TOP NEWS • U.S. has no plans to cap H-1B work visa program -State Department The Trump administration has no plans to cap H-1B work visas for nations that force foreign companies to store data locally, the State Department said on Thursday. • India's flagging economy needs urgent boost amid muted inflation -MPC minutes With inflation in India well within the monetary policy committee's (MPC) mandated target, it is crucial to give higher importance to faltering economic growth, members said in the minutes of the June meeting released on Thursday. • India's bankruptcy court admits insolvency plea against Jet Airways India's bankruptcy court, the National Company Law Tribunal, on Thursday accepted an insolvency petition against Jet Airways filed by its creditors as they attempt to recover some of their dues. • Zambian court rejects Vedanta bid to join liquidation case Vedanta Resources said it would take urgent steps to protect its Zambian assets and pursue international arbitration if necessary after a Lusaka court on Thursday rejected its request to be included in liquidation proceedings. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump says hard to believe Iranian shooting down of U.S. drone was intentional U.S. President Donald Trump played down Iran's downing of a U.S. military surveillance drone on Thursday, saying he suspected it was shot by mistake and "it would have made a big difference" to him had the remotely controlled aircraft been piloted. • Japan's slow inflation, manufacturing slump could draw early BOJ action Japan's core consumer inflation slowed in May and factory activity shrank in June, underlining the growing stress on the economy and keeping the central bank under pressure to expand its radical stimulus programme, possibly as early as next month. • China, U.S. to resume trade talks but China says demands must be met China said on Thursday it hoped U.S. officials would bring a problem-solving attitude to renewed trade talks in advance of a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping next week in Japan. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.1% lower at 11,853.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar following a surge in crude oil amid rising U.S.-Iran tensions. • India government bonds are expected to edge lower in morning trade tracking an overnight rise in crude oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.78% - 6.83% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 hit a record high on Thursday, lifted by Wall Street's expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates as soon as next month to keep the U.S.-China trade war from stalling economic growth. • Asian stocks struggled to follow Wall Street's euphoria about a possible U.S. rate cut next month as anxiety over Sino-U.S. trade negotiations clouded investor sentiment in the region. • The dollar struggled to get on the front foot, and was poised for a weekly loss against major currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve joined global peers with plans to cut interest rates to support flagging economic growth. • U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields on Thursday dropped below 2% for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years, while other maturities fell to multiyear lows as well, a day after the Federal Reserve flagged interest rate cuts as early as next month. • Oil prices rose, with Brent crude heading for its first weekly gain in five weeks on tensions in the Middle East after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone and on hopes for a drop in U.S. interest rates that may stimulate global growth. • Gold prices climbed above $1,400 per ounce for the first time in nearly 6 years after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated earlier this week that it could cut interest rates as early as July, prompting a sharp fall in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.58/69.61 June 20 -$63.01 mln $94.50 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.79% Month-to-date $8.47 mln $638.32 mln Year-to-date $11.20 bln -$1.49 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.51 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)