Morning News Call - India, June 22

FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar at FICCI-EBRD Business Forum in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - QUIZ EAST Our Friday quiz focuses on Asia and the week's top news at 1100 IST. Test your wits and googling speed. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Thyssenkrupp workers, some investors give CEO time for Tata Steel deal Thyssenkrupp workers and a group representing some of the steelmaker's investors offered its chief executive more time to finalise a planned joint venture deal with Tata Steel on Thursday. • India, top buyer of U.S. almonds, hits back with higher duties India, the world's biggest buyer of U.S. almonds, raised import duties on the commodity by 20 percent, a government order said, joining the European Union and China in retaliating against President Donald Trump's tariff hikes on steel and aluminium. • EXCLUSIVE-JSW Steel plans bid for ArcelorMittal's Romanian plant India's biggest steelmaker JSW Steel is expected to make a bid for ArcelorMittal's Galati plant in Romania, three sources told Reuters, potentially competing against Ukraine's Metinvest and Italy's Marcegaglia. • Bank of Maharashtra sanctioned loans to defaulting firm-document The chief executive of state-run Bank of Maharashtra sanctioned a 100 million rupee loan to a real estate firm which had defaulted on payments to investors, according to a court document on the latest probe into loan fraud at Indian banks. • Shares in PNB fall after internal probe finds widespread lapses Shares in India's Punjab National Bank fell as much as 3 percent on Thursday, a day after Reuters reported the bank's internal investigation into its $2 billion fraud had found widespread risk-control and monitoring lapses in many areas of the bank. • SEBI to act against entities in NSE probe over servers India's market regulator said on Thursday it will initiate action against entities and individuals following an investigation at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) into whether high frequency traders were getting unfair access to some network servers at the exchange. • Swiggy raises additional $210 mln funding led by Naspers, DST Global Online food delivery service provider Swiggy said on Thursday it raised another $210 million in its biggest ever funding, led by South African internet and entertainment group Naspers and Hong Kong-based internet investment group DST Global. • Rat breaches bank ATM in India, eats $18,000 worth of cash When bank technicians in India were finally summoned to investigate why an ATM (automated teller machine) had not been working for days, they began to smell a rat. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Low inflation: Japan's May data shows BOJ stimulus barely moving price dial Japan's core inflation remained subdued in May, yet again highlighting how far off the central bank is in hitting its 2 percent price goal despite over five years of massive stimulus. • German carmakers join American farmers on front line of U.S.-China trade war An increasingly shrill exchange of words between the United States and China that is threatening to trigger a global trade war has claimed another victim - Germany's auto sector. • U.S. military may house immigrant children as Trump policy beset by confusion The U.S. military has been asked to get ready to house up to 20,000 immigrant children, officials said on Thursday, as President Donald Trump's efforts to roll back a widely condemned policy of separating children from their parents were beset by confusion. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading down 0.2 perceny at 10,710. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar as fall in Treasury yields and tepid economic data led to broad-based weakness in the U.S. currency. • Indian government bonds will likely edge lower in early trade tracking gains in crude oil prices ahead of a key meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.76 percent - 7.83 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Dow slumping for an eighth straight decline as industrials wobbled again on trade war concerns while Amazon and other online retailers weakened after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on state sales tax collection. • Asian shares were under pressure on signs U.S. trade battles with China and many other countries are starting to chip away at corporate profits, with oil prices choppy ahead of major producers meeting to discuss raising output. • The dollar fell from an 11-month peak against a basket of major currencies as investors took profits, while sterling rebounded from a seven-month low after a slightly hawkish tilt from the Bank of England surprised the market. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday on worries about a continuing U.S. trade battle with China that prompted German carmaker Daimler to cut its 2018 profit forecast, and as U.S. data fell below expectations. • Oil prices rose by more than 1 percent, pushed up by uncertainty over whether OPEC would manage to agree a production increase at a meeting in Vienna later in the day. • Gold prices inched up after hitting a 6-month low the session before, with the dollar retreating from an 11-month peak. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.16/68.19 June 21 $165.88 mln -$134.39 mln 10-yr bond yield 8.02 pct Month-to-date -$901.77 mln -$1.32 bln Year-to-date -$1.15 bln -$5.54 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.9400 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru)